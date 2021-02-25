Log in
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Dividend Announcement

02/25/2021 | 11:18am EST
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement

25 February 2021

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 January 2021 as follows:

Ex-Dividend date: 04/03/2021
Record date: 05/03/2021
Payment date: 31/03/2021
Dividend per share: 2.17 pence (Sterling)



Enquiries:

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Email:    ts236@ntrs.com
Tel:        +44 (0)1481 745736

Corporate Broker
N+1 Singer
Alan Ray,
Alan.Ray@n1singer.com

Robert Peel,
Robert.Peel@n1singer.com (Investment Banking)

James Waterlow,
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com (Sales)
Tel:       +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
 


© PRNewswire 2021
