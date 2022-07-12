Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Jun 2022

The Atlantis Japan Growth Fund declined 8.25% on a total return basis in June, while the Topix Total Return (TR) index fell 4.56%, both in sterling terms. The gap between Japanese monetary policy and the rest of the world widened following interest rate hikes in the US and Europe while the BoJ maintained its accommodative stance. This helped drive the yen down from JPY 129/$ to JPY 137/$ over the course of the month. Global macro concerns over rising inflation helped prompt recessionary fears. Value continued to outperform growth, with the Topix Growth (TR) Index falling 6.25% compared to the Topix Value (TR) index decline of 3.02% MoM in sterling terms.

The Investment Adviser continues to look at those companies with strong earnings growth, competitive positioning, high market share, pricing power and improving efficiencies that can offset higher costs. For example, the Fund's third largest holding, Premium Group (7199 JP) is an independent financing and warranty provider for the second-hand car market. Its competitors are large bank-affiliated credit companies which are subject to strict restrictions limiting the type of services they can provide under the Japan's Banking Law. Premium Group is not subject to these restrictions and can provide warranties and sell auto parts and software that large financial groups cannot. This has enabled the company to expand market share and support double digit earnings growth over the next several years.

to economic slowdowns and competition. We note that while there have been signs of softening global demand for PCs, smartphones, and servers on the one hand, there continue to be shortages of microcontrollers. We also saw weaker preliminary industrial production data for May (-2.8% YoY) while retail sales were up 3.6% YoY. While this paints a mixed picture, in our discussions with company managements we are hearing of signs of improvement in supply chain shortages and shipping bottlenecks.

Global markets have continued to be plagued by uncertainty and concerns, not just from the conflict in Ukraine but by dislocations in currency markets and faltering growth concerns. In Japan we are heading into the Q1 FY22 earnings season which should be more instructive than usual because it will be the first set of numbers that we will see since the yen started falling in March. In this regard, we believe that Japanese corporations are relatively well positioned. Historically many companies were known for their persistent focus on top- line growth and market share to the detriment of cash flow and profits. They have long-since reoriented towards profitability and positive cash flow generation strategies. This period of supply chain disruptions has helped to demonstrate that Japan's industrial base has moved to higher value-added materials and components commanding higher market share and being more resilient

company is a niche supplier of specialty gases, ultra-pure water and other specialty chemicals and infrastructure for semiconductor and LCD production. It adds value by dispatching skilled engineers to client plants to help guide them in the use and handling of these highly specialized substances, and to provide support, including for the design and management of the entire gas supply process. This makes them indispensable and establishes a high barrier to entry for potential competitors. At the end of the reporting period the Fund held 67 stocks, up from 66 the previous month. The fund's policy is to be fully invested in equities and can hold some REITS. It has no exposure to bonds or derivatives and doesn't employ currency hedges. Cash positions are small and leveraging is modest.

