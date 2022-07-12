Log in
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(AJG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-07-12 am EDT
169.70 GBX   +0.71%
06:34aATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Jun 2022
PU
07/06Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Annual Results for year ended 30 April 2022
PR
06/29Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Jun 2022

07/12/2022 | 06:34am EDT
30 June 2022

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND

CUMULATIVE PERFORMANCE % (£)

YTD

1M

3M

1Y

3Y

5Y

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

ITD*

AJG Price (total return)

-32.48

-10.56

-10.34

-28.90

-13.87

4.40

-10.40

29.58

25.62

-15.52

51.56

171.40

AJG NAV (total return)

-29.54

-8.25

-13.86

-29.47

-10.26

10.88

-9.58

24.07

33.60

-14.97

42.94

226.52

Topix Index (total return)

-10.37

-4.56

-6.72

-8.79

6.85

14.92

2.14

8.73

16.05

-8.85

15.63

65.98

Sources:

Northern Trust, Bloomberg and Quaero. The Fund's total return performance is calculated with dividends added back on ex-dividend date.

Notes:

* Inception to date NAV return figure was converted to GBP based on the official USD NAV using Bloomberg FX rate.

KEY FACTS

DIVIDEND POLICY

At the 2019 AGM, shareholders of the Company approved the Board's recommendation to replace the six monthly redemption facility with a regular dividend paid to all shareholders on a quarterly basis set at 1% of the average net asset value per share during the final month of the preceding financial year.

The average daily NAV per share for April 2022 was 215p, thus the four payments in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2022 will be at 2.15p per share payable at the end of September 2022, December 2022, March 2023 and June 2023. The quarterly interim dividend will be paid out of capital resources.

PERFORMANCE OVER 5 YEARS (£)

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

Aims to achieve long-term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities.

FUND INFORMATION

Lead portfolio adviser

Taeko Setaishi

Lead adviser start date

01 May 2016

Total Net Assets (TNA)

GBP 79m

Shares in issue

41,344,070

Share price

161.0p

NAV per share

190.9p

Discount(-)/Premium

-15.6%

Net gearing

6.5%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0% -10%

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (total return) - £ NAV

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (total return) - £ Price

Topix Index (total return) - £ Price

Active Share

93.1%

Inception date

10th May 1996

ADMINISTRATIVE & DEALING INFORMATION

Financial Year End

30 April

Company Domicile

Guernsey

Company Legal

UK Investment Trust

Structure

Listing

London Stock Exchange

Valuation

Daily

Company Broker

Singer Capital Markets

Depositary

Northern Trust

Administrator

Northern Trust

Jun, 2017

Jun, 2018

Jun, 2019

Jun, 2020

Jun, 2021

Jun, 2022

Sources:

Northern Trust, Bloomberg and Quaero. The Fund's total return performance is calculated with dividends added back on ex-dividend date.

Notes:

The figures in the above table and chart refer to past performance which is not a reliable indicator of future results. An investment in the

Fund would place an investor's capital at risk. Figures shown are net of all fees.

Auditor

Grant Thornton

Investment Manager

Quaero Capital LLP

Investment Adviser

Atlantis Investment

Research Corporation

MANAGER'S COMMENTARY

The Atlantis Japan Growth Fund declined 8.25% on a total return basis in June, while the Topix Total Return (TR) index fell 4.56%, both in sterling terms. The gap between Japanese monetary policy and the rest of the world widened following interest rate hikes in the US and Europe while the BoJ maintained its accommodative stance. This helped drive the yen down from JPY 129/$ to JPY 137/$ over the course of the month. Global macro concerns over rising inflation helped prompt recessionary fears. Value continued to outperform growth, with the Topix Growth (TR) Index falling 6.25% compared to the Topix Value (TR) index decline of 3.02% MoM in sterling terms.

Pharmaceutical, Precision Instruments and Wholesale Trade sectors outperformed while Electrical Appliance, Information &

Communications, and Machinery sectors underperformed for the fund during June. Top contributing stocks included semiconductor production specialty gas provider Japan Material (6055 JP), regenerative biotech play Cellsource (4880 JP) and used motorcycle sales specialist Bike O & Co (3377 JP). Stocks that underperformed included SPE leader Tokyo Electron (8035 JP), optical, crystals and laser niche player Oxide Corp (6521 JP), and silicon wafer leader Shin-Etsu Chemical (4063 JP).

Investment Activity

Over the course of the month, the Fund's top holdings remained fairly constant, accounting for 27.76% of the portfolio's overall holdings, down slightly from 28.23% in May. Japan Material (6055 JP) was the top holding. The

DIVIDEND

12 months dividend yield

7.2%

Quarterly interim paid

March, June,

September and

December

COMPANY FEES & EXPENSES

Ongoing Charges*

1.65%

Annual Management Fee

1.00% up to £125m

0.85% between £125m-£175m

0.70% greater than £175m

FUND CODES

Bloomberg

AJG LN

SEDOL

B61ND55

ISIN

GG00B61ND550

  • Based on the Company's Annual Financial Statements to
    30 April 2022.

Quaero Capital LLP | 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL | +44 (0)20 7747 5770 | enquiries.uk@quaerocapital.com

www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com

company is a niche supplier of specialty gases, ultra-pure water and other specialty chemicals and infrastructure for semiconductor and LCD production. It adds value by dispatching skilled engineers to client plants to help guide them in the use and handling of these highly specialized substances, and to provide support, including for the design and management of the entire gas supply process. This makes them indispensable and establishes a high barrier to entry for potential competitors. At the end of the reporting period the Fund held 67 stocks, up from 66 the previous month. The fund's policy is to be fully invested in equities and can hold some REITS. It has no exposure to bonds or derivatives and doesn't employ currency hedges. Cash positions are small and leveraging is modest.

Outlook

Global markets have continued to be plagued by uncertainty and concerns, not just from the conflict in Ukraine but by dislocations in currency markets and faltering growth concerns. In Japan we are heading into the Q1 FY22 earnings season which should be more instructive than usual because it will be the first set of numbers that we will see since the yen started falling in March. In this regard, we believe that Japanese corporations are relatively well positioned. Historically many companies were known for their persistent focus on top- line growth and market share to the detriment of cash flow and profits. They have long-since reoriented towards profitability and positive cash flow generation strategies. This period of supply chain disruptions has helped to demonstrate that Japan's industrial base has moved to higher value-added materials and components commanding higher market share and being more resilient

to economic slowdowns and competition. We note that while there have been signs of softening global demand for PCs, smartphones, and servers on the one hand, there continue to be shortages of microcontrollers. We also saw weaker preliminary industrial production data for May (-2.8% YoY) while retail sales were up 3.6% YoY. While this paints a mixed picture, in our discussions with company managements we are hearing of signs of improvement in supply chain shortages and shipping bottlenecks.

The Investment Adviser continues to look at those companies with strong earnings growth, competitive positioning, high market share, pricing power and improving efficiencies that can offset higher costs. For example, the Fund's third largest holding, Premium Group (7199 JP) is an independent financing and warranty provider for the second-hand car market. Its competitors are large bank-affiliated credit companies which are subject to strict restrictions limiting the type of services they can provide under the Japan's Banking Law. Premium Group is not subject to these restrictions and can provide warranties and sell auto parts and software that large financial groups cannot. This has enabled the company to expand market share and support double digit earnings growth over the next several years.

The Investment Adviser believes that the current environment offers an opportunity to invest in well-positioned companies that can grow profits in segments of the economy undergoing structural change. This includes digital transformation, efficiency enhancement, labour savings, new business models and infrastructure plays.

PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

MARKET EXPOSURE

106.5%

TOP 10 HOLDINGS

(% TNA)

Japan Material

3.7

Nidec

3.5

Premium Group

3.0

Industrial & Infrastructure

2.8

Disco

2.7

S-Pool

2.6

Sony Group

2.6

Wacom

2.4

Daifuku

2.4

Bellsystem24 Holdings

2.3

SECTOR BREAKDOWN

(% TNA)

Consumer Discretionary

10.6

Financials

5.2

Health Care

7.1

Industrials

28.6

Information Technology

39.9

Materials

1.2

Real Estate

8.4

Communication Services

5.5

MARKET CAPITALISATION

(% TNA)

> 10bn

17.6

5-10bn

7.5

2-5bn

9.5

0.5-2bn

30.7

< 0.5bn

41.2

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact:

Henry Pollard

Phone:

+44 (0)20 7661 0887

Email:

h.pollard@quaerocapital.com

FUND BROKER

Contact:

James Waterlow

Phone:

+44 (0)20 7496 3031

Email:James.Waterlow@singercm.com

KEY RISKS

  • Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of your investment may go down as well as up and you may not get back the amount originally invested.
  • The Fund may be invested in securities denominated in currencies other than Sterling. Changes in exchange rates may cause your investment to decrease or increase in value.
  • The Fund, as an investment trust, is a public limited company, the shares of which are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Investment trusts are not authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
  • Investment trusts may borrow money in order to make further investments. This is known as 'gearing' or 'leverage'. The effect of gearing can enhance returns to shareholders in rising markets but will have the opposite effect on returns in falling markets.
  • The Fund may invest in smaller companies which are generally considered to carry a higher degree of risk as the market for their shares is often less liquid than that for larger companies.
  • An investment trust's exposure to a single market and currency may increase the level of risk.

Quaero Capital LLP | 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL | +44 (0)20 7747 5770 | enquiries.uk@quaerocapital.com

www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This newsletter is prepared on behalf of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (the "Fund") by Quaero Capital LLP ("Quaero"), which is authorised and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") with registered number 434203. Quaero is registered in England & Wales under number OC314014 and has its registered office at 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL. This newsletter does not constitute an offer of or solicitation to buy shares in the Fund ("Shares"). The key information document ("KID") contains detailed information on risk factors and fees that may apply and should be read carefully before investing. No investment decisions should be made without first reviewing the KID (available in English) for the Fund which can be obtained from www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com or requested directly from Quaero via email at InvestorServices.uk@quaerocapital.com or by calling us on +44 (0)20 7747 5770.

This newsletter is being communicated by Quaero only to persons who qualify as (a) eligible counterparties, (b) professional customers or (c) exempted recipients under any of the exemptions to section 21 of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA). Investors in the Fund will be shareholders in the Fund and not customers of Quaero. As such they are advised that in respect of an investment in the Fund they will not generally benefit from the protection of FSMA and provisions made thereunder or the United Kingdom Financial Services Compensation Scheme and will not have access to the United Kingdom Financial Ombudsman Services in the event of a dispute. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future performance. The value of Shares in the Fund and the income derived from them may go down as well as up. Changes in rates of exchange may be one of the causes of the value of investment in the Fund to go up and down. This newsletter is written for the benefit of the category of persons described above. It is not addressed to any other person and may not be used by them for any purpose whatsoever. It expresses no views as to the suitability of the investments described herein to the individual circumstances of any recipient.

Copyright Quaero Capital LLP 2022. All rights reserved.

Quaero Capital LLP | 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL | +44 (0)20 7747 5770 | enquiries.uk@quaerocapital.com

www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com

Disclaimer

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 10:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Noel Lamb Chairman
Philip Richard Ehrmann Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Nicholas George Pavry Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bruce Moule Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuki Soga Independent Non-Executive Director
