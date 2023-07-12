outperformed including trading companies, autos, steel and other cyclicals, reflecting the large cap focus of foreign, particularly macro- driven buying. As such, the Topix Value TR Index gained 3.32% MoM compared to the Topix Growth TR Index decline of 0.35% in sterling terms. In technology, the AI theme dominated at one point following US AI chip leader Nvidia raising guidance sharply. At the end of the month, though, we started to see profit taking in some of the high-flying technology names in Japan. We also noticed some bargain hunting in small cap growth in the last week of the month, though for the month as a whole, it was the large caps that carried the day.

The low PBR rally, which began in March, on the back of TSE pressuring companies to improve efficiency, appears to have slowed, and our impression is that many smaller companies don't have a particular strategy beyond one-off share buybacks. Nevertheless, attitudes continue to change and governance should continue to improve. In the last few months, the rally has been largely confined to large-cap macro buying and, although this outperformance continued in June, we have noticed the beginning of some rotation back into smaller cap names, with buying perhaps becoming more selective.

guidance for FY23 (Pre-Tax Profits increase of only 2.6% YoY) due to caution about the global macro-economic outlook. We think raw materials and currency assumptions are too conservative based on current levels, and our meetings with managements over the last 2 months have left us with the impression companies are also starting to increase selling prices to pass on higher costs. That said, excessive yen weakness could have a net negative impact on the Japanese economy, and we are waiting to see if the authorities intervene if the yen approaches the JPY 150/USD level as they did in Sep-Oct 2022.

We took profits on our position in Invincible REIT (8963 JP), selling most of our position. Our exposure to the real Estate is 7.85% vs 1.80% for TOPIX. It's our second largest 'overweight' sector exposure. However, our position consists of niche, disruptive companies rather than mainstream developers. These include Katitas (8919 JP), a specialist in old housing renovation, and Aoyama Zaisan (8929 JP) a financial advisory firm using property assets to manage tax exposures and &Do Holdings (3457 JP), a real estate broker specializing in reverse mortgages, a new, fast growing area amongst Japan's ageing population.

