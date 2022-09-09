Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Board Changes

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI Number: 5493004IW0LDG0OPGL69

(The “Company”)

9 SEPTEMBER 2022

Board Changes



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13R, the Company advises of the following changes to the Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited audit committee;

-Philip Ehrmann who joined the Board of the Company on 25 October 2013 and was appointed to the Audit Committee on 25 October 2013 and has stood down as Chair of the Audit Committee. Philip Ehrmann will remain a Director of the Company Board until the Annual General Meeting in September 2023.

-Richard Pavry who joined the Board of the Company and Audit Committee on 1 August 2016 has been elected as Chair of the Audit Committee.

-Noel Lamb who joined the Board of the Company on 1 February 2011 and was appointed to the Audit Committee on 1 February 2011 has stood down from the Audit Committee, and will remain Chair of the

Board of the Company until the Annual General Meeting in September 2023.

-Yuki Soga who joined the Board of the Company on 1 July 2021 has been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company.

Company’s website: https://atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature



