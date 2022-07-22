Log in
    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(AJG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:51 2022-07-22 am EDT
166.82 GBX   -1.00%
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

07/22/2022 | 09:54am EDT
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

 (“AJGF” or the “Company”)

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

22 July 2022

The following amendment has been made to the “Transaction in Own Shares” announcements;

Announcement released on 21.07.2022 at 17:10

The Company announced that on 21 July 2022 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.65 per share. 

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase was 5,183,686 (previously reported as 5,158,686).

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 745001

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets
Email:  Alan.Ray@singercm.com
Tel:       +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
 


© PRNewswire 2022
