  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(AJG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-03-10 am EST
176.50 GBX   -3.29%
11:40aAtlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/09Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/08Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

03/10/2023 | 12:16pm EST
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

 (“AJGF” or the “Company”)

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

10 MARCH 2023

The following amendments have been made to the “Transaction in Own Shares” announcement released on 10.03.2023 at 16:39.

The Company announced that on 10 March 2023 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.82 per share. It should have stated a price of GBP 1.80 per share.

As at the 10 March 2023, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 40,906,070.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 745001

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets
Email:  robert.peel@singercm.com
Tel:       +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
 


