  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(AJG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/11 03:31:25 am EDT
182.25 GBX   -0.95%
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

05/11/2022 | 05:17am EDT
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

 

Dividend Announcement
11 May 2022
 

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 30 April 2022 as follows:

Ex Dividend date: 26/05/2022
Record date: 27/05/2022
Payment date: 30/06/2022
Dividend per share: 2.88 pence (Sterling)


Enquiries:

Company Secretary
Hannah Hayward
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email:    HH61@ntrs.com
Tel:        +44 (0) 1481 745 417

Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets
Alan Ray,
Alan.Ray@singercm.com

Robert Peel,
Robert.Peel@singercm.com (Investment Banking)

James Waterlow,
James.Waterlow@singercm.com (Sales)

Tel:       +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

 


© PRNewswire 2022
