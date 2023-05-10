Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
Dividend Announcement
10 May 2023
The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 30 April 2023 as follows:
|
Ex Dividend date:
|
25/05/2023
|
Record date:
|
26/05/2023
|
Payment date:
|
30/06/2023
|
|
|
Dividend per share:
|
2.15 pence (Sterling)
Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Hannah Hayward
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: HH61@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745 417
Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets
Robert Peel,
Robert.Peel@singercm.com (Investment Banking)
James Waterlow,
James.Waterlow@singercm.com (Sales)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000