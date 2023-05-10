Advanced search
    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(AJG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-05-10 am EDT
162.00 GBX   -0.92%
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:27aAtlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - April 2023
PR
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

05/10/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED 

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

 

 Dividend Announcement

10 May 2023

 

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 30 April 2023 as follows:

  

Ex Dividend date:

25/05/2023

Record date:

26/05/2023

Payment date:

30/06/2023

 

 

Dividend per share:

2.15 pence (Sterling) 

 

Enquiries:

 

Company Secretary

Hannah Hayward

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email:  HH61@ntrs.com 

Tel:   +44 (0) 1481 745 417

 

Corporate Broker

Singer Capital Markets

Robert Peel, 

Robert.Peel@singercm.com (Investment Banking)

 

James Waterlow, 

James.Waterlow@singercm.com (Sales)  

Tel:       +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

 

 

 



