Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Dividend Announcement

10 May 2023

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 30 April 2023 as follows:

Ex Dividend date: 25/05/2023 Record date: 26/05/2023 Payment date: 30/06/2023 Dividend per share: 2.15 pence (Sterling)

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Hannah Hayward

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: HH61@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745 417

Corporate Broker

Singer Capital Markets

Robert Peel,

Robert.Peel@singercm.com (Investment Banking)

James Waterlow,

James.Waterlow@singercm.com (Sales)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000