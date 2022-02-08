Log in
    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(AJG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 09:23:57 am
203.0912 GBX   -0.45%
10:43aAtlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - January 2022
PR
06:42aATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Jan 2022
PU
01/26Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - January 2022

02/08/2022 | 10:43am EST
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69


 

Monthly Newsletter

8 February 2022

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (“AJGF”) has published its monthly newsletter to the end of January 2022. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1742420/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2022_01.pdf


For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
HH61@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745000

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: https://www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature


