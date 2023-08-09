Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Companyâs investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth through investing wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange including, without limitation, the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime, Standard and Growth sections, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Sapporo. The Company may also invest up to 20% of its net asset value (NAV) at the time of investment in companies listed or traded on other stock exchanges but which are either controlled and managed from Japan or which have a material exposure to the Japanese economy. It may also invest up to 10% of its NAV at the time of investment in securities which are neither listed nor traded on any stock exchange or over-the-counter market. The Companyâs investment manager is Quaero Capital LLP.

Sector Closed End Funds