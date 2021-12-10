Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(AJG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/10 07:29:09 am
261.667 GBX   -0.13%
11:28aAtlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - November 2021
PR
06:22aATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Nov 2021
PU
12/08Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - November 2021

12/10/2021 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Monthly Newsletter

10 December 2021

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (“AJGF”) has published its monthly newsletter to the end of November 2021. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1707464/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2021_11.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
ts236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745736

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: https://www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
11:28aAtlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - November 2021
PR
06:22aATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Nov 2021
PU
12/08Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/03Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/02ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/30Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/23Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement
PR
11/17Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - October 2021
PR
11/12ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND : Oct 2021
PU
10/28Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - September 2021
PR
More news