Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - October 2022

11/11/2022 | 08:52am EST
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

 

Monthly Newsletter

11 November 2022
 

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (“AJGF”) has published its monthly newsletter to the end of October 2022. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:
 

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1945028/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2022_10___1.pdf


 

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
HH61@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745000

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: https://www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature


