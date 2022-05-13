Log in
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet – April 2022

05/13/2022 | 07:38am EDT
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(“AJGF” or the “Company”)

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Monthly Newsletter

13 May 2022

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (“AJGF”) has published its monthly newsletter to the end of April 2022. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817632/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2022_04.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
HH61@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745000

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: https://www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature


