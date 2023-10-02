This announcement and the information contained in it are not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into any member state of the European Economic Area, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa or any jurisdiction for which the same could be unlawful.

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(“AJGF” or the “Company”)

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI: 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Timetable Update

2 October 2023

Further to the Company’s announcement on 12 September 2023 in relation to the recommended proposals for the voluntary winding-up of the Company and combination with Nippon Active Value Fund plc, the Company announces an update to the timetable such that the Ordinary Shares will be disabled for settlement in CREST from the close of business on 5 October 2023, trading will be suspended from 7.30 a.m. on 6 October 2023 and the Ordinary Shares will be suspended from listing at 7.30 a.m. on 10 October 2023.

The Company advises that the last daily net asset value will be as at 5 October 2023 and there will be no further daily net asset values announced thereafter. The announcement of the results of Elections, the AJG FAV per Share, the Cash Pool NAV per Share and the NAVF FAV per Share will be published on 10 October 2023.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Circular dated 12 September 2023.

For further information please contact:

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Hannah Hayward

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: HH61@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745 417

Corporate Broker

Singer Capital Markets

Robert Peel, Alaina Wong, James Fischer (Investment Banking)

James Waterlow (Sales)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

