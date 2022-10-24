Advanced search
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

10/24/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
 (“AJGF” or the “Company”)
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
 

Transaction in Own Shares
24 October 2022
 

The Company announces that on 24 October 2022 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.60 per share.  These shares will be held as treasury shares. 

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue in the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above   Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above 
5,332,686 Treasury Shares 41,149,070 Ordinary Shares

From 24 October 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 41,149,070.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 745001

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets
Email:  robert.peel@singercm.com
Tel:       +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
 


© PRNewswire 2022
