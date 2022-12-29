Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(AJG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
179.50 GBX   +0.28%
12:15pAtlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08:42aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

12/29/2022 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
 (“AJGF” or the “Company”)
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
 

Transaction in Own Shares
29 December 2022
 

The Company announces that on 29 December 2022 it purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.77 per share.  These shares will be held as treasury shares. 

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue in the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above   Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above 
5,364,686Treasury Shares 41,117,070 Ordinary Shares

From 29 December 2022  the total number of voting rights in the Company is 41,117,070.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 745001

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets
Email:  robert.peel@singercm.com
Tel:       +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

 


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
12:15pAtlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08:42aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/28UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/21TRADING UPDATES: Atlantis Japan underperforms; Bellevue lowers payout
AN
12/21Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Interim Results
PR
12/21Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Oct..
CI
12/21Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited Provides Dividend Guidance for September 2022, Decem..
CI
12/13Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet - November 2022
PR
12/12Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Nov 2022
PU
More news