  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(AJG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:28 2023-02-22 am EST
188.00 GBX   -0.53%
12:24pAtlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/21Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement Correction
PR
02/17Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR
Summary 
Summary

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

02/22/2023 | 12:24pm EST
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
 (“AJGF” or the “Company”)
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares
22 FEBRUARY 2023

The Company announces that on 22 February 2023 it purchased 12,500 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.88 per share.  These shares will be held as treasury shares. 

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue in the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above   Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above 
5,487,186 Treasury Shares 40,944,570 Ordinary Shares

From 22 February 2023  the total number of voting rights in the Company is 40,994,570.


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 (0) 1481 745001

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets
Email:  robert.peel@singercm.com
Tel:       +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
 


© PRNewswire 2023
