Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares

05 May 2023

The Company announces that on 05 May 2023 it purchased 20,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 1.62 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue in the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above 5,665,686 Treasury Shares 40,816,070 Ordinary Shares

From 05 May 2023 the total number of voting rights in the Company is 40,816,070.

