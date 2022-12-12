Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Nov 2022 12/12/2022 | 05:43am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 30 November 2022 ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND CUMULATIVE PERFORMANCE % (£) YTD 1M 3M 1Y 3Y 5Y 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 ITD* AJG Price (total return) -25.69 9.14 -4.02 -28.63 -13.95 -5.54 -10.40 29.58 25.62 -15.52 51.56 198.69 AJG NAV (total return) -20.69 10.78 0.53 -24.40 -9.67 2.18 -9.58 24.07 33.60 -14.97 42.94 267.53 Topix Index (total return) -4.37 6.00 -0.74 -4.18 6.77 13.50 2.14 8.73 16.05 -8.85 15.63 77.10 Sources: Northern Trust, Bloomberg and Quaero. The Fund's total return performance is calculated with dividends added back on ex-dividend date. Notes: * Inception to date NAV return figure was converted to GBP based on the official USD NAV using Bloomberg FX rate. KEY FACTS DIVIDEND POLICY At the 2019 AGM, shareholders of the Company approved the Board's recommendation to replace the six monthly redemption facility with a regular dividend paid to all shareholders on a quarterly basis set at 1% of the average net asset value per share during the final month of the preceding financial year. The average daily NAV per share for April 2022 was 215p, thus the four payments in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2022 will be at 2.15p per share payable at the end of September 2022, December 2022, March 2023 and June 2023. The quarterly interim dividend will be paid out of capital resources. PERFORMANCE OVER 5 YEARS (£) 50% Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (total return) - £ NAV 40% Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (total return) - £ Price 30% Topix Index (total return) - £ Price 20% 10% 0% -10% -20% Nov, 2017 Nov, 2018 Nov, 2019 Nov, 2020 Nov, 2021 Nov, 2022 Sources: Northern Trust, Bloomberg and Quaero. The Fund's total return performance is calculated with dividends added back on ex-dividend date. Notes: The figures in the above table and chart refer to past performance which is not a reliable indicator of future results. An investment in the Fund would place an investor's capital at risk. Figures shown are net of all fees. INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE Aims to achieve long-term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. FUND INFORMATION Lead portfolio adviser Taeko Setaishi Lead adviser start date 01 May 2016 Total Net Assets (TNA) GBP 87m Shares in issue 41,127,070 Share price 173.0p NAV per share 210.5p Discount(-)/Premium -17.8% Net gearing 6.1% Active Share 93.5% Inception date 10th May 1996 ADMINISTRATIVE & DEALING INFORMATION Financial Year End 30 April Company Domicile Guernsey Company Legal UK Investment Trust Structure Listing London Stock Exchange Valuation Daily Company Broker Singer Capital Markets Depositary Northern Trust Administrator Northern Trust Auditor Grant Thornton Investment Manager Quaero Capital LLP Investment Adviser Atlantis Investment Research Corporation MANAGER'S COMMENTARY Performance Review The Atlantis Japan Growth Fund gained 10.78% MoM in November versus the benchmark Topix Total Return (TR) Index which gained 6.00% MoM. In Japanese yen terms, the fund gained 7.60% MoM versus a gain of 2.95% MoM for its benchmark. The yen had gained 2.96% against sterling during the month. This was a significant month for markets when a lower-than-expected US inflation print for October (CPI +7.7% YoY vs +7.9% forecasted) and a slight shift in tone out of the Federal Reserve which suggests a possible slowing of the pace of rate increases. After the close of the month, a Bank of Japan ("BoJ") official also made comments acknowledging recent pricing pressure in Japan suggesting a possible change in tone as well when the next BoJ Chairman is appointed in March. Consequently, the dollar weakened somewhat allowing the yen - having briefly surpassed JPY150/USD in October - to rebound to JPY138.37/USD at the end of the month. Markets were further relieved by diplomatic contact between the US and China at the G20 which helped ease tensions in the Asian region. At the end of November, easing of Covid restrictions in China further improved investor sentiment. Foreign investors appear to have been modest net buyers of Japanese equities for the second month in a row after being significant net sellers for most of the year. Sectors which outperformed for the Fund included Services, Electric Appliances, and Information & Communication - benefiting from a rebound in growth names - while DIVIDEND 12 months dividend yield 5.8% Quarterly interim paid March, June, September and December COMPANY FEES & EXPENSES Ongoing Charges* 1.65% Annual Management Fee 1.00% up to £125m 0.85% between £125m-£175m 0.70% greater than £175m FUND CODES Bloomberg AJG LN SEDOL B61ND55 ISIN GG00B61ND550 Based on the Company's Annual Financial Statements to

30 April 2022. Quaero Capital LLP | 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL | +44 (0)20 7747 5770 | enquiries.uk@quaerocapital.com www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com there was no major detraction from performance at a sector level. Stocks that outperformed in the Fund included niche supplier of seeds for laboratory grown diamonds EDP (7794 JP), semiconductor manufacturing service provider Japan Material (6055 JP) and software testing outsourcing specialist Shift (3697 JP). Stocks that underperformed included Kohoku Kogyo (6524 JP) a manufacturer of lead terminals for aluminium electrolytic capacitors and WingArc1st (4432 JP), a developer of digital document creation and analysis tools. Investment activity Over the course of the month the Fund's weighting in the Electric Appliance sector declined from 17.7% to 16.7% as we shifted slightly away from more cyclical names. Its weighting in the Services sector rose from 21.6% to 23.1%. During the month, we took profits in provider of used auto warranties and finance Premium group (7199 JP), which nevertheless remains a core holding, and reduced Simplex Holdings (4373 JP), which is a provider of enterprise digital solutions. Further, we increased the position in M&A Capital Partners (6080 JP), an M&A consultancy firm, having followed the corporate consolidation theme in Japan for many years. Management and ownership succession issues for the ageing founders of Japan's small and mid-sized businesses are driving a sustainable demand for M&A advisory services. M&A Capital Partners is the second largest player in the industry and differentiates itself with its singularly focused success-based fee structure. Its proactive deal seeking model is allowing it to pick larger deals leading to greater efficiency and allowing it to offer the highest consultant remuneration amongst peers. The stock offers excellent value when compared to peer companies. The Fund held 61 stocks at the end of the month, down from the 62 held at the end of October. The Fund is fully invested in equities and does not hold bonds, nor derivatives, and the currency is not hedged. Outlook The last month has seen signs of change which could contribute to a more benign macro environment for the Japanese equity market. We have previously written about the positive earnings performance and outlook for Japanese companies with most of the market declines driven by macro factors. Consequently, any change in the global inflationary outlook and central bank policy tone is of major import for the market. We saw this start to happen in November and the immediate response was a pause in the weakening of the yen. Of course, there are still risks. In China for instance, a renewed wave of Covid infection could reverse recent easing and trigger renewed supply chain disruptions, while a more rapid reopening there could re-ignite global inflation as demand surges as we saw following reopening elsewhere. During the pandemic, Japanese companies have streamlined their business portfolios to focus on areas of higher profitability. They have reduced costs and have also accelerated their adoption of remote and flexible work solutions and digital transformation (DX). Regardless of whether the economy grows or slows, Japanese companies seem widely committed to making ongoing investment in technology, to reduce costs and enhance competitiveness. Companies are cash rich and - after a pause during COVID - they continue to focus on shareholder returns, increasing dividends and share buybacks. Valuations are attractive with the Topix Index average forward PER of 13.7x and PBR of 1.17x at the end of the month according to the Nikkei. Throughout this time, the Fund remains focused on its long-term traditional bottom-up approach based on solid fundamentals and daily interviews of company managements across the year. PORTFOLIO STATISTICS MARKET EXPOSURE 106.1% TOP 10 HOLDINGS (% TNA) Japan Material 3.8 Shift 3.4 EDP 3.0 Premium Group 2.8 Oxide 2.7 Plus Alpha Consulting 2.7 Internet Initiative Japan 2.6 Cellsource 2.5 Amvis Holdings 2.4 Disco 2.4 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (% TNA) Consumer Discretionary 10.0 Consumer Staples 1.3 Financials 7.9 Health Care 6.7 Industrials 28.0 Information Technology 40.5 Materials 1.2 Real Estate 5.2 Communication Services 5.2 MARKET CAPITALISATION (% TNA) > 10bn 16.0 5-10bn 5.5 2-5bn 7.9 0.5-2bn 29.4 < 0.5bn 47.2 CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS Contact: Henry Pollard Phone: +44 (0)20 7661 0887 Email: h.pollard@quaerocapital.com FUND BROKER Contact: James Waterlow Phone: +44 (0)20 7496 3031 Email:James.Waterlow@singercm.com KEY RISKS Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of your investment may go down as well as up and you may not get back the amount originally invested.

The Fund may be invested in securities denominated in currencies other than Sterling. Changes in exchange rates may cause your investment to decrease or increase in value.

The Fund, as an investment trust, is a public limited company, the shares of which are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Investment trusts are not authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Investment trusts may borrow money in order to make further investments. This is known as 'gearing' or 'leverage'. The effect of gearing can enhance returns to shareholders in rising markets but will have the opposite effect on returns in falling markets.

The Fund may invest in smaller companies which are generally considered to carry a higher degree of risk as the market for their shares is often less liquid than that for larger companies.

An investment trust's exposure to a single market and currency may increase the level of risk. Quaero Capital LLP | 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL | +44 (0)20 7747 5770 | enquiries.uk@quaerocapital.com www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com IMPORTANT INFORMATION This newsletter is prepared on behalf of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (the "Fund") by Quaero Capital LLP ("Quaero"), which is authorised and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") with registered number 434203. Quaero is registered in England & Wales under number OC314014 and has its registered office at 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL. This newsletter does not constitute an offer of or solicitation to buy shares in the Fund ("Shares"). The key information document ("KID") contains detailed information on risk factors and fees that may apply and should be read carefully before investing. No investment decisions should be made without first reviewing the KID (available in English) for the Fund which can be obtained from www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com or requested directly from Quaero via email at InvestorServices.uk@quaerocapital.com or by calling us on +44 (0)20 7747 5770. This newsletter is being communicated by Quaero only to persons who qualify as (a) eligible counterparties, (b) professional customers or (c) exempted recipients under any of the exemptions to section 21 of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA). Investors in the Fund will be shareholders in the Fund and not customers of Quaero. As such they are advised that in respect of an investment in the Fund they will not generally benefit from the protection of FSMA and provisions made thereunder or the United Kingdom Financial Services Compensation Scheme and will not have access to the United Kingdom Financial Ombudsman Services in the event of a dispute. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future performance. The value of Shares in the Fund and the income derived from them may go down as well as up. Changes in rates of exchange may be one of the causes of the value of investment in the Fund to go up and down. This newsletter is written for the benefit of the category of persons described above. It is not addressed to any other person and may not be used by them for any purpose whatsoever. It expresses no views as to the suitability of the investments described herein to the individual circumstances of any recipient. Copyright Quaero Capital LLP 2022. All rights reserved. Quaero Capital LLP | 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL | +44 (0)20 7747 5770 | enquiries.uk@quaerocapital.com www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com Attachments Original Link



Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022

