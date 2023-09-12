THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT CONTAINS PROPOSALS RELATING TO THE VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP AND RECONSTRUCTION OF ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED ON WHICH YOU ARE BEING ASKED TO VOTE AND IN RELATION TO WHICH SHAREHOLDERS HAVE THE RIGHT TO MAKE AN ELECTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT THE ACTION TO BE TAKEN, YOU ARE RECOMMENDED TO SEEK IMMEDIATELY YOUR OWN PERSONAL FINANCIAL ADVICE FROM AN APPROPRIATELY QUALIFIED INDEPENDENT ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000.
If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Ordinary Shares in Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (the "Company" or "AJG"), you should pass this document, together with the accompanying documents (but not the accompanying personalised Form of Proxy or personalised Form of Election), as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the person through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. However, the related prospectus published by Nippon Active Value Fund plc (the "NAVF Prospectus") should not be forwarded to or transmitted in or into any member state of the European Economic Area, Canada, the Republic of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand or Japan or into any other jurisdictions if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws and regulations in such other jurisdictions. Shareholders who are resident in, or citizens of, territories outside the United Kingdom should read the section headed "Overseas Shareholders and Sanctions Restricted Persons" in Part 3 of this document.
The deﬁnitions used in this document are set out in Part 7 of this document.
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(A non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 30709 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Commission)
Recommended Proposals for the voluntary winding up of the Company
and combination with Nippon Active Value Fund plc
and
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
This document should be read in conjunction with the NAVF Prospectus relating to Nippon Active Value Fund plc ("NAVF") which has been prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in accordance with Section 84 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, and made available to the public in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules. In relation to NAVF this document is not a prospectus and does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale or subscription. Investors should not subscribe for any New NAVF Shares referred to in this document except on the basis of information provided in the NAVF Prospectus. The NAVF Prospectus is available on the NAVF website at www.nipponactivevaluefund.com. The website will not be available to Overseas Shareholders. A copy of the NAVF Prospectus is also enclosed with this document unless the recipient is an Overseas Shareholder or holds their Shares in uncertiﬁcated form.
The Proposals described in this document are conditional, among other things, on Shareholder approval. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held at 3.00 p.m. on 10 October 2023, at the ofﬁces of Stephenson Harwood LLP, 1 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7SH, is set out at the end of this document. The Company will notify Shareholders of any changes to the proposed format for the Extraordinary General Meeting as soon as possible via a Regulatory Information Service and its website.
All Shareholders are encouraged to vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting and, if their Shares are not held directly, to arrange for their nominee to vote on their behalf. A Form of Proxy for use in conjunction with the Extraordinary General Meeting is enclosed. To be valid for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Form of Proxy must be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Registrars, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited at c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6AH, as soon as possible, but in any event so as to be received no later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Alternatively, you may appoint a proxy or proxies electronically by visiting www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy and following the instructions. Proxies submitted via www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy must be transmitted so as to be received by the Registrars by no later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
Shareholders who hold their Shares in uncertiﬁcated form (i.e. in CREST) may vote using the CREST electronic voting service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST Manual (please also refer to the accompanying notes to the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting set out at the end of this document). Proxies submitted via CREST for the Extraordinary General Meeting must be transmitted so as to be received by the Registrars as soon as possible
and, in any event, by no later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders who hold Shares in certiﬁcated form will also ﬁnd enclosed with this document a Form of Election for use in connection with the Proposals.
To be valid, Forms of Election must be completed and returned to Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6AH (the "Receiving Agent") so as to arrive as soon as possible and in any event not later than 1.00 p.m. on 5 October 2023. Shareholders who hold their Shares in uncertiﬁcated form will not receive a Form of Election and should elect in accordance with the instructions contained in the section of this document titled "Shares held in uncertiﬁcated form (that is, in CREST)", which can be found on page 16 in Part 2 of this document.
Singer Capital Markets Advisory LLP ("Singer Capital Markets") is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA and is advising the Company and no one else in connection with the Proposals (whether or not a recipient of this document). Singer Capital Markets will not be responsible to any person other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its customers, nor for providing advice in relation to the Proposals or the contents of this document.
The New NAVF Shares (as deﬁned below) are not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and the New NAVF Shares may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred within the United States, or to or for the beneﬁt of "US persons" as deﬁned in Regulation S under the US Securities Act ("US Persons") except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. Additionally, NAVF is not, and does not intend to be, registered as an investment company under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "US Investment Company Act") and Shareholders are not, and will not be, entitled to the beneﬁts of the US Investment Company Act. No issuance, offer, purchase, sale or transfer of New NAVF Shares may be made except in a manner which would not require NAVF to register under the US Investment Company Act. In connection with the Scheme, US Persons which are existing holders of shares in the Company ("US Shareholders") are requested (where applicable) to execute the AI/QP Investor Letter (the ("AI/QP Investor Letter") annexed to the NAVF Prospectus and return it to NAVF in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. There has not been and will be no public offer of the New NAVF Shares in the United States.
Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any securities supervisory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States has approved or disapproved the Scheme or reviewed it for its fairness, nor have the contents of this document or any other documentation relating to the Scheme been reviewed for accuracy, completeness or fairness by the SEC or any securities supervisory authority in the United States. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.
It is important that you complete and return the Form of Proxy, appoint a proxy or proxies electronically or use the CREST voting service in the manner referred to above, and return the Form of Election or submit a TTE Instruction (as applicable) as soon as possible. Your attention is drawn to Part 2 of this document at pages 16 to 22.
Dated 12 September 2023
2
CONTENTS
SECTION
PAGE
Summary of Action to be taken by Shareholders
4
Expected Timetable
6
Part 1 - Letter from the Chairman
7
Part 2 - Further details of the Proposals
16
Part 3 - The Scheme
23
Part 4
- Risk Factors
31
Part 5
- Further information on NAVF
34
Part 6
- Additional Information
43
Part 7
- Deﬁnitions
45
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
52
3
SUMMARY OF ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY SHAREHOLDERS
Full details of the action to be taken by Shareholders are set out in the section of Part 1 of this document titled "Action to be taken by Shareholders" which can be found on pages 13 to 15 of this document and in the instructions on the Form of Proxy, the Form of Election and the AI/QP Investor Letter (as applicable). You should read the whole of this document when deciding what action to take. The attention of Overseas Shareholders is drawn to the section headed "Overseas Shareholders and Sanctions Restricted Persons" in Part 3 of this document.
TO VOTE ON THE PROPOSALS
To vote on the Proposals ➡
Complete and return the PINK Form of Proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting.
OR
Log on to www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy and follow the instructions.
OR
In the case of CREST members, utilise the CREST electronic proxy appointment service.
In each case, proxy appointments must be received by the Company as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no later than 3.00 p.m. on 6 October 2023.
TO MAKE AN ELECTION
To elect to rollover into NAVF in full (the "Rollover Option")
To elect for the Cash Option
(limited in aggregate to 25 per cent. of the issued Shares)
➡
➡
No Form of Election should be completed, however Shareholders should nevertheless vote on the Proposals, as set out above.
If you hold your Shares in certiﬁcated form (that is, not in CREST) you MUST complete the BLUE Form of Election in accordance with the instructions contained therein so as to be received as soon as possible, but in any event by no later than
1.00 p.m. on 5 October 2023.
OR
If you hold your Shares in uncertiﬁcated form (that is, in CREST) you MUST send a TTE Instruction in respect of any Shares for which you wish to make an Election for the Cash Option by no later than 1.00 p.m. on 5 October 2023.
IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO ELECT FOR THE CASH OPTION IN RESPECT OF ANY OF YOUR SHARES I.E. YOU WISH TO ROLL OVER ALL OF YOUR SHARES IN AJG INTO NEW NAVF SHARES, YOU DO NOT NEED TO COMPLETE AND RETURN THE FORM OF ELECTION OR SEND A TTE INSTRUCTION.
If you have any questions relating to the completion and return of your Form of Proxy and/or the Form of Election, please contact the Receiving Agent's Shareholder Helpline between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. (UK time) Monday to Friday (except public holidays in England and Wales) on +44 370 707 4040. Network providers' costs may vary. Calls to the Shareholder Helpline from outside the UK will be charged at the
4
applicable international rates. Different charges may apply to calls from mobile telephones and calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. The Shareholder Helpline can only provide information regarding the completion of the Form of Proxy and/or the Form of Election and cannot provide you with ﬁnancial, tax, investment or legal advice.
The Dividend that the Company intends to pay prior to implementation of the Scheme will be paid on 29 September 2023.
Only Shareholders who hold Shares as at 6.00 p.m. on 5 October 2023 are able to elect for the Cash Option in respect of those Shares. The extent to which a Shareholder elects for the Cash Option is a matter for each Shareholder to decide, and will be inﬂuenced by their own individual ﬁnancial and tax circumstances and investment objectives. Shareholders should seek advice from their own independent ﬁnancial adviser.
Overseas Shareholders who wish to receive New NAVF Shares under the Scheme should contact the Company directly if they are able to demonstrate, to the satisfaction of the NAVF and/or the Liquidators and the Directors, that they can be issued New NAVF Shares without breaching any relevant securities laws. Unless NAVF and/or the Liquidators and the Directors are so satisﬁed (in their respective absolute discretions), to the extent that an Overseas Shareholder is entitled to and would otherwise receive New NAVF Shares under the Scheme, either because no Election for the Cash Option was made or because an Excess Application for the Cash Option is scaled back in accordance with the Scheme, then such New NAVF Shares will be issued to the Liquidators as nominees for the relevant Overseas Shareholder and sold by the Liquidators in the market (which shall be done by the Liquidators without regard to the personal circumstances of the relevant Overseas Shareholder and the value of the Shares held by the relevant Overseas Shareholder) and the net proceeds of such sale (after deduction of any costs incurred in effecting such sale) will be paid to the relevant Overseas Shareholder entitled to them as soon as reasonably practicable, and in any event no later than 10 Business Days after the date of sale, save that entitlements of less than £5.00 per Overseas Shareholder will be retained in the Liquidation Pool.
IF YOU ARE NOT AN OVERSEAS SHAREHOLDER AND YOU WISH TO RECEIVE NEW NAVF SHARES IN RESPECT OF YOUR ENTIRE HOLDING OF SHARES IN AJG, YOU NEED TAKE NO ACTION AND DO NOT NEED TO COMPLETE THE FORM OF ELECTION OR SEND A TTE (TRANSFER TO ESCROW) INSTRUCTION.
5
