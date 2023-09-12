THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT CONTAINS PROPOSALS RELATING TO THE VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP AND RECONSTRUCTION OF ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED ON WHICH YOU ARE BEING ASKED TO VOTE AND IN RELATION TO WHICH SHAREHOLDERS HAVE THE RIGHT TO MAKE AN ELECTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT ABOUT THE ACTION TO BE TAKEN, YOU ARE RECOMMENDED TO SEEK IMMEDIATELY YOUR OWN PERSONAL FINANCIAL ADVICE FROM AN APPROPRIATELY QUALIFIED INDEPENDENT ADVISER AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Ordinary Shares in Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (the "Company" or "AJG"), you should pass this document, together with the accompanying documents (but not the accompanying personalised Form of Proxy or personalised Form of Election), as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the person through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. However, the related prospectus published by Nippon Active Value Fund plc (the "NAVF Prospectus") should not be forwarded to or transmitted in or into any member state of the European Economic Area, Canada, the Republic of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand or Japan or into any other jurisdictions if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws and regulations in such other jurisdictions. Shareholders who are resident in, or citizens of, territories outside the United Kingdom should read the section headed "Overseas Shareholders and Sanctions Restricted Persons" in Part 3 of this document.

The deﬁnitions used in this document are set out in Part 7 of this document.

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

(A non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered number 30709 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Commission)

Recommended Proposals for the voluntary winding up of the Company

and combination with Nippon Active Value Fund plc

and

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

This document should be read in conjunction with the NAVF Prospectus relating to Nippon Active Value Fund plc ("NAVF") which has been prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules, approved by the Financial Conduct Authority in accordance with Section 84 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, and made available to the public in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules. In relation to NAVF this document is not a prospectus and does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale or subscription. Investors should not subscribe for any New NAVF Shares referred to in this document except on the basis of information provided in the NAVF Prospectus. The NAVF Prospectus is available on the NAVF website at www.nipponactivevaluefund.com. The website will not be available to Overseas Shareholders. A copy of the NAVF Prospectus is also enclosed with this document unless the recipient is an Overseas Shareholder or holds their Shares in uncertiﬁcated form.

The Proposals described in this document are conditional, among other things, on Shareholder approval. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held at 3.00 p.m. on 10 October 2023, at the ofﬁces of Stephenson Harwood LLP, 1 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7SH, is set out at the end of this document. The Company will notify Shareholders of any changes to the proposed format for the Extraordinary General Meeting as soon as possible via a Regulatory Information Service and its website.

All Shareholders are encouraged to vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting and, if their Shares are not held directly, to arrange for their nominee to vote on their behalf. A Form of Proxy for use in conjunction with the Extraordinary General Meeting is enclosed. To be valid for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Form of Proxy must be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Registrars, Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited at c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol, BS99 6AH, as soon as possible, but in any event so as to be received no later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Alternatively, you may appoint a proxy or proxies electronically by visiting www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy and following the instructions. Proxies submitted via www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy must be transmitted so as to be received by the Registrars by no later than 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Shareholders who hold their Shares in uncertiﬁcated form (i.e. in CREST) may vote using the CREST electronic voting service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST Manual (please also refer to the accompanying notes to the notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting set out at the end of this document). Proxies submitted via CREST for the Extraordinary General Meeting must be transmitted so as to be received by the Registrars as soon as possible