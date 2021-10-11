Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : Sep 2021 10/11/2021 | 12:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 30 September 2021 ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND CUMULATIVE PERFORMANCE % (£) YTD 1M 3M 1Y 3Y 5Y 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 ITD* AJG Price (total return) -5.64 9.99 10.91 9.24 27.42 91.35 29.58 25.62 -15.52 51.56 3.96 323.32 AJG NAV (total return) -3.33 4.28 7.01 6.07 28.84 87.65 24.07 33.60 -14.97 42.94 8.62 395.44 Topix Index (total return) 7.47 5.04 7.07 14.80 18.07 49.24 8.73 16.05 -8.85 15.63 24.47 94.85 Sources: Northern Trust, Bloomberg and Quaero. The Fund's total return performance is calculated with dividends added back on ex-dividend date. Notes: * Inception to date NAV return figure was converted to GBP based on the official USD NAV using Bloomberg FX rate. DIVIDEND POLICY At the 2019 AGM, shareholders of the Company approved the Board's recommendation to replace the six monthly redemption facility with a regular dividend paid to all shareholders on a quarterly basis set at 1% of the average net asset value per share during the final month of the preceding financial year. The average daily NAV per share for April 2021 was 288p, thus the four payments in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2021 will be at 2.88p per share payable at the end of September 2021, December 2021, March 2022 and June 2022. The quarterly interim dividend will be paid out of capital resources. PERFORMANCE OVER 5 YEARS (£) 120% Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (total return) - £ NAV 100% Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (total return) - £ Price 80% Topix Index (total return) - £ Price 60% 40% 20% 0% -20% Sep, 2016 Sep, 2017 Sep, 2018 Sep, 2019 Sep, 2020 Sep, 2021 Sources: Northern Trust, Bloomberg and Quaero. The Fund's total return performance is calculated with dividends added back on ex-dividend date. Notes: The figures in the above table and chart refer to past performance which is not a reliable indicator of future results. An investment in the Fund would place an investor's capital at risk. Figures shown are net of all fees. KEY FACTS INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE Aims to achieve long-term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. FUND INFORMATION Lead portfolio adviser Taeko Setaishi Lead adviser start date 01 May 2016 Total Net Assets (TNA) GBP 126m Shares in issue 41,794,570 Share price 262.0p NAV per share 300.4p Discount(-)/Premium -12.8% Net gearing 1.2% Active Share 89.3% Inception date 10th May 1996 ADMINISTRATIVE & DEALING INFORMATION Financial Year End 30 April Company Domicile Guernsey Company Legal UK Investment Trust Structure Listing London Stock Exchange Valuation Daily Company Broker Singer Capital Markets Depositary Northern Trust Administrator Northern Trust Auditor Grant Thornton Investment Manager Quaero Capital LLP Investment Adviser Atlantis Investment Research Corporation MANAGER'S COMMENTARY In sterling terms and on a total return basis, the NAV of the Atlantis Japan Growth Fund gained 4.28% in September. This represented a slight underperformance to the TOPIX Total Return Index gain of 5.04%. For the calendar year 2021 to the end of September, the Fund has fallen 3.33% while the TOPIX Total Return Index has gained 7.47%. At the end of September, the Fund held 61 stocks, having added positions in optical telecom line provider Hikari Tsushin (9435), press release specialist PR Times (3922), and taken profits in air conditioner manufacturer Daikin Industries (6367) and diagnostic reagents company Mizuho Medy (4595). Investor sentiment was boosted at the beginning of the month by the announcement that Prime Minister Suga would not seek reelection for the LDP's presidential race. Domestic and foreign investors were encouraged by the reform-minded Taro Kono leading in the polls. Between the last week of August and the third week of September, foreign investors were net buyers of JPY2.3trn in equities and futures, and the TOPIX Total Return Index rallied to an all- time high on 14 September, surpassing the 1989 Japanese peak level. There was anticipation that the Covid-19 state of emergency would be lifted at the end of the month to be followed by a recovery in economic activity. The market was further supported by talk of possible government stimulus measures ahead of a general election at the end of October. The large foreign buying drove large market capitalisation and growth stocks to outperform in the first half of the month. DIVIDEND 12 months dividend yield 3.6% Quarterly interim paid March, June, September and December COMPANY FEES & EXPENSES Ongoing Charges* 1.58% Annual Management Fee 1.00% up to £125m 0.85% between £125m-£175m 0.70% greater than £175m FUND CODES Bloomberg AJG LN SEDOL B61ND55 ISIN GG00B61ND550 Based on the Company's Annual Financial Statements to

30 April 2021. Quaero Capital LLP | 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL | +44 (0)20 7747 5770 | enquiries.uk@quaerocapital.com www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com Nationwide, Covid-19 cases also started to decline from a peak in daily infections of over 25,000 cases in late August to below 2,000 cases on 30 September. This also supported expectations of a recovery in consumer spending. At the end of the month, sentiment turned negative due to a combination of concerns over debt problems, possible real estate market defaults in China, rising US 10-year treasury yields to over 1.5%, and disappointment that Fumio Kishida had won the LDP presidential race as he is considered to be more conservative and less reform-minded than Taro Kono. Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese equites during the last week of September, in particular selling high valuation growth stocks. As a result, value outperformed during the last week of the month. The Mining and Oil and Coal sectors outperformed for the month on higher crude oil prices, as did economy re-opening sectors like Air Transportation and Real Estate. Cyclical Iron & Steel, and highflying Marine Transport sectors underperformed on profit taking. The stocks that contributed most to the Fund's performance included cashless payment settlement company GMO Financial Gate (4051), biomedical company CellSource (4880), and spot consultant provider VisasQ (4490). The Fund's performance was hampered by holdings in motorcycle trading company Bike O & Co (3377), specialty chemical company Tri Chemical Laboratories (4369), and electric motor company Nidec Corp (6594). Much attention focused on the Bank of Japan's ETF buying in the Japanese market when they purchased JPY70.1bn in ETS on 29 September as the market fell sharply (Topix Index -2.4%) following the news that the LDP presidency had been won by Fumio Kishida. The last time the BoJ purchased ETFs was in June of this year. Looking forward, the upcoming quarterly earnings reporting season is also the half- yearly results for most companies. One of the features of quarterly earnings this year has been strong results supported by cost savings and recovering demand in a number of overseas markets such as the US. This has been offset by the negative effects of shortages in semiconductor and miscellaneous components, hurting sectors such as the automotive sector and driving production cuts. As a result, corporate earnings guidance at the Q1 FY2021 results season was very conservative despite good actual earnings results. Anticipation has been for another strong set of earnings results for Q2 FY2021 and some upward revisions to guidance. However, with the mounting concerns over Chinese debt, rising US treasury yields and the uncertainty surrounding US stimulus packages, companies are likely to now be more subdued in their guidance. Excluding cash, the Fund was entirely invested in the equities of publicly listed Japanese companies and JREITs. The portfolio was positively impacted by overweighting the Information & Communication and the Machinery sectors, while it was negatively impacted by its overweight position in the Service sector. Having no exposure to the Transportation Equipment and Bank sectors also weighed on performance. The Fund had no exposure to structured products and does not employ currency hedges. At the end of the month, the GBP/JPY rate was at 150.40, strengthening 0.7% from the August close of 151.38. The Investment Adviser observed that although the concerns dampened sentiment towards the end of the month and may keep corporate guidance on the conservative side, they remain positive about strong fundamentals and performance at Japanese companies and expect sales growth of around 6-7% and operating profit expansion of around 30% based on current trends. There is room for temporary disappointment should companies guide more conservatively than expected, and systemic risk to global growth remains a factor. Valuations in Japan remain attractive, with the TOPIX Index trading on a PER of 16x and a PBR of 1.35x at the end of September. PORTFOLIO STATISTICS MARKET EXPOSURE 101.2% TOP 10 HOLDINGS (% TNA) CellSource 4.4 Nidec 4.4 Lasertec 4.3 Tokyo Electron 3.7 GMO Financial Gate 3.6 Renova 3.5 Shift 3.4 Nihon M&A Center Holdings 3.3 Daifuku 2.5 Keyence 2.5 SECTOR BREAKDOWN (% TNA) Consumer Discretionary 6.6 Financials 2.2 Health Care 12.9 Industrials 28.7 Information Technology 35.2 Materials 2.0 Real Estate 5.7 Communication Services 4.4 Utilities 3.5 MARKET CAPITALISATION (% TNA) > 10bn 21.3 5-10bn 12.3 2-5bn 13.8 0.5-2bn 31.8 < 0.5bn 22.0 CONTACTS INVESTOR RELATIONS Contact: Henry Pollard Phone: +44 (0)20 7661 0887 Email: h.pollard@quaerocapital.com FUND BROKER Contact: James Waterlow Phone: +44 (0)20 7496 3031 Email:James.Waterlow@singercm.com KEY RISKS Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of your investment may go down as well as up and you may not get back the amount originally invested.

The Fund may be invested in securities denominated in currencies other than Sterling. Changes in exchange rates may cause your investment to decrease or increase in value.

The Fund, as an investment trust, is a public limited company, the shares of which are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Investment trusts are not authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Investment trusts may borrow money in order to make further investments. This is known as 'gearing' or 'leverage'. The effect of gearing can enhance returns to shareholders in rising markets but will have the opposite effect on returns in falling markets.

The Fund may invest in smaller companies which are generally considered to carry a higher degree of risk as the market for their shares is often less liquid than that for larger companies.

An investment trust's exposure to a single market and currency may increase the level of risk. Quaero Capital LLP | 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL | +44 (0)20 7747 5770 | enquiries.uk@quaerocapital.com www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com IMPORTANT INFORMATION This newsletter is prepared on behalf of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited (the "Fund") by Quaero Capital LLP ("Quaero"), which is authorised and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") with registered number 434203. Quaero is registered in England & Wales under number OC314014 and has its registered office at 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL. This newsletter does not constitute an offer of or solicitation to buy shares in the Fund ("Shares"). The key information document ("KID") contains detailed information on risk factors and fees that may apply and should be read carefully before investing. No investment decisions should be made without first reviewing the KID (available in English) for the Fund which can be obtained from www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com or requested directly from Quaero via email at InvestorServices.uk@quaerocapital.com or by calling us on +44 (0)20 7747 5770. This newsletter is being communicated by Quaero only to persons who qualify as (a) eligible counterparties, (b) professional customers or (c) exempted recipients under any of the exemptions to section 21 of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA). Investors in the Fund will be shareholders in the Fund and not customers of Quaero. As such they are advised that in respect of an investment in the Fund they will not generally benefit from the protection of FSMA and provisions made thereunder or the United Kingdom Financial Services Compensation Scheme and will not have access to the United Kingdom Financial Ombudsman Services in the event of a dispute. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future performance. The value of Shares in the Fund and the income derived from them may go down as well as up. Changes in rates of exchange may be one of the causes of the value of investment in the Fund to go up and down. This newsletter is written for the benefit of the category of persons described above. It is not addressed to any other person and may not be used by them for any purpose whatsoever. It expresses no views as to the suitability of the investments described herein to the individual circumstances of any recipient. Copyright Quaero Capital LLP 2021. All rights reserved. Quaero Capital LLP | 2-4 King Street, London SW1Y 6QL | +44 (0)20 7747 5770 | enquiries.uk@quaerocapital.com www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com Attachments Original document

