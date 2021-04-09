Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : s) in Company

|TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|1. Issuer Details
|ISIN
|GG00B61ND550
|Issuer Name
|ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LD
|UK or Non-UK Issuer
|UK
|2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|1607 Capital Partners, LLC
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|Richmond
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United States
|4. Details of the shareholder
|Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the
|notification obligation, above?
|No
|NAME
|CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
|COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
|The Northern Trust Company
|Chicago
|United States
|Bank of New York Mellon
|New York
|United States
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|08-04-2021
|6. Date on which Issuer notified
|08-04-2021
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in
% (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|23.920000
|0.000000
|23.920000
|9996307
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|24.110000
|0.000000
|24.110000
|
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|CLASS/TYPE OF SH ARES ISIN CODE(I F POSSIBLE)
|NUMBER OF D IRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5
.1)
|NUMBER OF INDIRECT V OTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2. 1)
|% OF DIREC T VOTING RI GHTS (DTR5. 1)
|% OF INDIRECT VOTIN G RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
|GG00B61ND550
|
|9996307
|
|23.920000
|
|Sub Total 8.A
|9996307
|23.920000%
|8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|TYPE OF FINANCIA L INSTRUMENT
|EXPIRA TION D ATE
|EXERCISE/CO NVERSION PE RIOD
|NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCI SED/CONVERTED
|% OF VOT ING RIGH TS
|Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
|
|8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
|EXPIRATION DATE
|EXERCISE/CO NVERSION PE RIOD
|PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT
|NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
|% OF VOTING RIGHTS
|Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
|
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other
|undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|Ultimate Controlling Person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|10. In case of proxy voting
|Is there proxy voting?
|No
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional Information
|Bryan Huntley, CCO 804-525-1741
|12. Date of Completion
|08-04-2021
|13. Place Of Completion
|Richmond, Virginia, USA
