Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd    AJG   GG00B61ND550

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LTD

(AJG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/09 11:35:07 am
247 GBX   --.--%
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND  : s) in Company
PR
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND  : Director Dealing
PR
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND  : s) in Company
PR
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund : s) in Company

04/09/2021 | 11:41am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00B61ND550
Issuer Name
ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LD
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
1607 Capital Partners, LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Richmond
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the
notification obligation, above?
No
NAME CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE
The Northern Trust Company Chicago United States
Bank of New York Mellon New York United States
State Street Global Advisors Boston United States
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
08-04-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-04-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in
% (8.A + 8.B)		 Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 23.920000 0.000000 23.920000 9996307
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 24.110000 0.000000 24.110000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
CLASS/TYPE OF SH ARES ISIN CODE(I F POSSIBLE) NUMBER OF D IRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5
.1)		 NUMBER OF INDIRECT V OTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2. 1) % OF DIREC T VOTING RI GHTS (DTR5. 1) % OF INDIRECT VOTIN G RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B61ND550 9996307 23.920000
Sub Total 8.A 9996307 23.920000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
TYPE OF FINANCIA L INSTRUMENT EXPIRA TION D ATE EXERCISE/CO NVERSION PE RIOD NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCI SED/CONVERTED % OF VOT ING RIGH TS
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT EXPIRATION DATE EXERCISE/CO NVERSION PE RIOD PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS % OF VOTING RIGHTS
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate Controlling Person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Is there proxy voting?
No
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Bryan Huntley, CCO 804-525-1741
12. Date of Completion
08-04-2021
13. Place Of Completion
Richmond, Virginia, USA

© PRNewswire 2021
