Atlantis : Rozpoczęcie skupu akcji (Buy-back) -zawarcie umowy skupu akcji własnych Spółki Atlantis SE. The beginning of share buy-back – conclusion of the Atlantis SE share buyback agreement.

Raport bieżący nr 8/2021

Zarząd ATLANTIS SE z siedzibą w Tallinnie _dalej: Spółka, Emitent_, niniejszym w nawiązaniu do opublikowanego w dniu 15 lutego 2021r. na stronie internetowej Spółki oraz raportem ESPI nr 7/2021, Ogłoszenia o zwołaniu Nadzwyczajnego Walnego Zgromadzenia Akcjonariuszy zwołanego na dzień 8 marca 2021r., którego przedmiotem ma być uchwalenie skupu akcji własnych Spółki w liczbie do 27.500.000 akcji, niniejszym informuje, że Spółka w dniu 15 lutego 2021r. zawarła dwie warunkowe Umowy skupu akcji Spółki.

Umowy zawarte w dniu 15 lutego 2021r. Spółka zawarła z podmiotem Patro Inwestycje UÜ, spółką z ograniczoną odpowiedzialnością prawa Estonii, z siedzibą w Tallinnie. Obie zawarte w dniu 15 lutego 2021r. umowy zawarte zostały pod warunkiem uchwalenia przez Nadzwyczajne Walne Zgromadzenie Emitenta programu skupu akcji własnych Spółki w liczbie co najmniej 27.500.000 akcji za cenę umożliwiającą Spółce wykonanie umowy warunkowej.

Przedmiotem pierwszej z warunkowych Umów jest nabywanie przez spółkę Patro Inwestycje UÜ, z siedzibą w Tallinnie akcji własnych Emitenta w imieniu i na rzecz Spółki _Emitenta_.

Przedmiotem drugiej z Umów jest nabycie spółkę Patro Inwestycje UÜ w Tallinnie akcji Emitenta w liczbie 27.500.000 akcji za cenę 0,29 zł _dwadzieścia dziewięć groszy_ za każdą akcję w imieniu i na rzecz Spółki _Emitenta_. Umowa przewiduje, że termin zapłaty przez Emitenta ceny nabycia akcji to 14 dni od dnia wejścia w życie Umowy, tj. od dnia spełnienia się warunku opisanego powyżej.

The Management Board of ATLANTIS SE with registered office in Tallinn _hereinafter: the Company, the Issuer_, hereby in relation to the published on February 15, 2021 on the Company's website and by the ESPI report no. 7/2021 Announcement on convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on March 8 ,2021, the subject of which is to adopt the Company's own shares purchase in the number of up to 27.500.000 of shares, hereby informs that the Company on February 15, 2021 concluded two conditional Company's shares purchase agreements.

Agreements concluded on February 15, 2021 the Company concluded with Patro Inwestycje UÜ, limited liability company of Estonian law ,with registered office in Tallinn. Both agreements concluded on February 15, 2021 were concluded on the condition that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Issuer adopts a program of the Company's own shares purchase in the number of at least 27.500.000 shares at a price enabling purchase them by the Agreement.

The first agreement's subject is the acquisition by Patro Inwestycje UÜ, with registered office in Tallinn, of the Issuer's own shares for and on behalf of the Company _Issuer_.

The subject of the second Agreement is the purchase of Patro Inwestycje UÜ in Tallinn of the Issuer's shares in the number of 27.500.000 shares for the price of PLN 0,29 _twenty-nine groszy_ for each share for and on behalf of the Company _Issuer_. The agreement provides for the date of payment by the Issuer of the purchase price for the shares is 14 days from the date of entry int force of the Agreement i.e. the date of fulfillment of the condition described above.

