SIMEC Atlantis Energy Ltd - Edinburgh-based energy company focused on tidal energy - Says the next battery energy storage system project at the Uskmouth site has been granted planning consent with conditions by Newport City Council. Describes this as "another significant milestone" in the plan to develop 1 gigawatt of BESS at the Uskmouth sustainable energy park.

The 120 megawatt project is being developed alongside Enso Green Holdings Ltd and will be built at the site of the power station's cooling towers. SAE says it has commissioned and mobilised the demolition works on the cooling towers to prepare the site for construction.

Current stock price: 1.48 pence, up 5.7% in London on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: up 9.6%

