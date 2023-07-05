(Alliance News) - SIMEC Atlantis Energy Ltd on Wednesday said it successfully deployed Turbine 2 at the MeyGen site, after undergoing significant upgrades to improve performance and reliability.

The Edinburgh-based energy company focused on tidal energy said one of the major steps was to convert the turbine to use a wet-mate connection system, which "dramatically" costs and time for future maintenance work.

"This innovation has been a key development in ensuring the next phase of turbines deployed at the MeyGen site are the most advanced and deliver the best performance in the industry," SIMEC Atlantis said, noting it would not have been possible without support of the EU-funded Tital Stream Industry Energiser Project, otherwise known as Tiger.

SIMEC Atlantis said it has decided to bring forward the reshoring of Turbine 4 to allow for preventative maintenance and upgrade work.

"This will also continue to allow SAE to drive the improvements, learning and data needed to unlock the next phase of turbines at the MeyGen site," Simec Atlantis added.

SAE Renewables Chief Executive Officer Graham Reid commented: "The value in MeyGen phase 1 for SAE and the industry is in proving the technology but also in the constant innovation and lessons learnt that allow us to unlock truly scalable and commercial projects. The successful upgrade and deployment is a major milestone, and I wanted to add a personal thank you to all the team who have gone above and beyond to enable this."

Shares in SIMEC Atlantis Energy were quoted at 0.90 pence each on Wednesday afternoon in London, having last traded at 0.95p on Friday last week.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

