Title Issuer under observation - ATPL (ATLANTSKA PLOVIDBA d.d.)
due to the decision of the Steering committee and Executive directors regarding capital increase

In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer Atlantska plovidba d.d. into observation segment due to the decision of the Steering committee and Executive directors regarding capital increase

Publish date 28.06.2023. 08:40
