|Title
|Issuer under observation - ATPL (ATLANTSKA PLOVIDBA d.d.)
|In language
|English
|Short content
due to the decision of the Steering committee and Executive directors regarding capital increase
|Full content
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer Atlantska plovidba d.d. into observation segment due to the decision of the Steering committee and Executive directors regarding capital increase
|Publish date
|28.06.2023. 08:40
Attachments
