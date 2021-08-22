Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAWW   US0491642056

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A Statement from Atlas Air: We are Proud to Support U.S. Relief Efforts for Afghanistan

08/22/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
A Statement from Atlas Air: We are Proud to Support U.S. Relief Efforts for Afghanistan

The Department of Defense has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) to call upon Atlas Air and other airlines to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and refugees from Afghanistan.

We will be flying passenger aircraft to carry the evacuees safely to the U.S. and will be standing by should additional capacity be needed.

As the largest supplier of airlift to the U.S. military, we are proud to provide this essential passenger service in the region at this critical time.

Atlas is a company that cares for the world we carry, and our team feels a tremendous sense of responsibility in serving the needs of the U.S. military.

Disclaimer

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 16:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 919 M - -
Net income 2021 438 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 213 M 2 213 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 4 061
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 76,26 $
Average target price 97,67 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Dietrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Duncan J. McNabb Chairman
James A. Forbes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Bernlohr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.39.82%2 213
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC14.75%168 320
DEUTSCHE POST AG46.69%85 338
FEDEX CORPORATION2.67%70 953
DSV PANALPINA A/S54.66%59 118
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG60.41%42 225