A Statement from Atlas Air: We are Proud to Support U.S. Relief Efforts for Afghanistan

The Department of Defense has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) to call upon Atlas Air and other airlines to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and refugees from Afghanistan.

We will be flying passenger aircraft to carry the evacuees safely to the U.S. and will be standing by should additional capacity be needed.

As the largest supplier of airlift to the U.S. military, we are proud to provide this essential passenger service in the region at this critical time.

Atlas is a company that cares for the world we carry, and our team feels a tremendous sense of responsibility in serving the needs of the U.S. military.