Air Force One Pilot Training Extended with Atlas Air, Inc.

10/01/2020 | 10:44am EDT

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services, today announced that the United States Air Force has exercised its option to continue its pilot and flight engineer training contract for Air Force One with Atlas Air, Inc.  Atlas Air has held the contract since October 2007.

Under the extension, crews for the Air Force’s VC-25, a modified version of the Boeing 747-200, will receive ground and flight-simulator training at Atlas Air’s world-class training center in Miami, Florida. “Air Force One," the designated call sign of the aircraft when the President is on board, consists of two specially configured Boeing 747-200B aircraft.

“We are honored to provide this vital training to the pilots and crews of Air Force One and the Presidential Airlift Group. Their exacting demands for safety, professionalism, efficiency and security make this contract extremely meaningful, and is a testament to the training provided by our highly experienced instructors,” said John Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “This contract extension is the result of our team’s unwavering commitment to safe and efficient operations.”

Atlas Air operates the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 747 Freighters to 90 countries, allowing the Company to provide up-to-date training for highly experienced crews. Atlas Air also supports the Department of Defense’s Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) cargo and passenger requirements.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts:Investors – InvestorRelations@atlasair.com 
 Media – CorpCommunications@atlasair.com


 

  
                  

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
