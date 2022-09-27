Apollo Global exploring takeover of Ryder System - Bloomberg

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management is
exploring a takeover of freight services provider Ryder System
, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
Terms of a deal were not known but any transaction would be
above Ryder's current market cap of $3.4 billion, according to
the report.
Shares of Florida-based Ryder rose 15% in afternoon trade on
the report.
No deal has been reached and it is possible talks could
collapse, in part due to challenges in the debt markets making
it difficult to raise financing, the Bloomberg report said.
Apollo and Ryder did not immediately respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
The potential bid comes months after Ryder rejected hedge
fund HG Vora Capital Management's offer to acquire the company
for $4.4 billion.
Last month, Apollo led a group to take air-freight company
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc private for nearly $3
billion.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)