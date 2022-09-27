Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAWW   US0491642056

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
95.88 USD   -1.36%
04:21pApollo Global exploring takeover of Ryder System - Bloomberg
RE
09/26Atlas Air Worldwide, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Sign Freighter Deal
MT
09/26Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Long-Term ACMI Placement with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Apollo Global exploring takeover of Ryder System - Bloomberg

09/27/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management is exploring a takeover of freight services provider Ryder System , Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Terms of a deal were not known but any transaction would be above Ryder's current market cap of $3.4 billion, according to the report.

Shares of Florida-based Ryder rose 15% in afternoon trade on the report.

No deal has been reached and it is possible talks could collapse, in part due to challenges in the debt markets making it difficult to raise financing, the Bloomberg report said.

Apollo and Ryder did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The potential bid comes months after Ryder rejected hedge fund HG Vora Capital Management's offer to acquire the company for $4.4 billion.

Last month, Apollo led a group to take air-freight company Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc private for nearly $3 billion. (Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -3.71% 49.6 End-of-day quote.-31.52%
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. -1.36% 95.88 Delayed Quote.3.27%
RYDER SYSTEM, INC. 14.69% 76.28 Delayed Quote.-19.31%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 740 M - -
Net income 2022 477 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 753 M 2 753 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 056
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 97,20 $
Average target price 91,90 $
Spread / Average Target -5,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Duncan J. McNabb Chairman
James A. Forbes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bobby J. Griffin Independent Director
Charles F. Bolden Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.3.27%2 753
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-24.54%140 507
FEDEX CORPORATION-44.75%37 185
DEUTSCHE POST AG-46.94%34 945
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-30.18%31 148
DSV A/S-42.06%25 738