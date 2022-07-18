Atlas Air Executive Lillian Dukes Named Among Most Influential In Corporate America by Savoy Magazine

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) congratulates Lillian Dukes, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, on being named one of Savoy Magazine’s Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America for 2022.



“Lillian is an outstanding leader whose focus on data-driven process improvements and predictive analytics has strengthened our team and our company overall,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “She inspires others with her thoughtful, insightful approach and commitment to safety and efficiency. Lillian’s leadership extends beyond her role at Atlas Air as she is a dedicated mentor, helping others to achieve success and encouraging the next generation of aviation professionals. We congratulate Lillian on her well-deserved honor.”

Prior to joining Atlas Air, Ms. Dukes held leadership positions at companies including Spirit AeroSystems, Beechcraft Corporation, American Airlines, American Eagle Airlines and GE.

Ms. Dukes is an Advisory Board member for AWESOME, an organization that focuses on advancing women leaders in supply chain leadership. AWESOME honored Ms. Dukes with the Legendary Leadership Award in 2021. She is an Adjunct Professor and Advisory Board member of the Graduate and Executive Education Aerospace & Defense program in the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, and also serves on the board of FEJ-USA, a U.S. non-profit supporting community and social development in Haiti.

Ms. Dukes is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University and a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University.

Her recognition as one of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America for 2022 is featured in the July issue of Savoy Magazine.

