Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAWW   US0491642056

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:35 2022-07-18 pm EDT
63.15 USD   +3.00%
01:01pAtlas Air Executive Lillian Dukes Named Among Most Influential In Corporate America by Savoy Magazine
GL
11:01aAtlas Air Worldwide to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Results On Friday, August 5
GL
11:01aAtlas Air Worldwide to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Results On Friday, August 5
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlas Air Executive Lillian Dukes Named Among Most Influential In Corporate America by Savoy Magazine

07/18/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) congratulates Lillian Dukes, Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, on being named one of Savoy Magazine’s Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America for 2022.

“Lillian is an outstanding leader whose focus on data-driven process improvements and predictive analytics has strengthened our team and our company overall,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “She inspires others with her thoughtful, insightful approach and commitment to safety and efficiency. Lillian’s leadership extends beyond her role at Atlas Air as she is a dedicated mentor, helping others to achieve success and encouraging the next generation of aviation professionals. We congratulate Lillian on her well-deserved honor.”

Prior to joining Atlas Air, Ms. Dukes held leadership positions at companies including Spirit AeroSystems, Beechcraft Corporation, American Airlines, American Eagle Airlines and GE.

Ms. Dukes is an Advisory Board member for AWESOME, an organization that focuses on advancing women leaders in supply chain leadership. AWESOME honored Ms. Dukes with the Legendary Leadership Award in 2021. She is an Adjunct Professor and Advisory Board member of the Graduate and Executive Education Aerospace & Defense program in the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, and also serves on the board of FEJ-USA, a U.S. non-profit supporting community and social development in Haiti.

Ms. Dukes is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Mathematics from Carnegie Mellon University and a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University.

Her recognition as one of the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America for 2022 is featured in the July issue of Savoy Magazine.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.  

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts:Investors – InvestorRelations@atlasair.com
 Media – CorpCommunications@atlasair.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4f4a633-797e-4b1c-b47b-391ef62f7735


All news about ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
01:01pAtlas Air Executive Lillian Dukes Named Among Most Influential In Corporate America by ..
GL
11:01aAtlas Air Worldwide to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Results On Friday, August 5
GL
11:01aAtlas Air Worldwide to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Results On Friday, August 5
GL
06/03ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
06/03ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : 2021 ESG Summary
PU
06/02Atlas Air Takes Delivery of First of Four Boeing 747-8 Freighters
MT
06/02Atlas Air Takes Delivery of First of Four New Boeing 747-8 Freighters
GL
06/02Atlas Air Takes Delivery of First of Four New Boeing 747-8 Freighters
GL
06/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
06/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 592 M - -
Net income 2022 483 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 728 M 1 728 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 056
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 61,31 $
Average target price 99,33 $
Spread / Average Target 62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Dietrich President & Chief Operating Officer
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Duncan J. McNabb Chairman
Richard Ross Senior Vice President-Information Technology
James A. Forbes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.-34.86%1 728
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-14.81%159 541
FEDEX CORPORATION-15.78%56 457
DEUTSCHE POST AG-35.76%44 424
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.18%36 860
DSV A/S-31.26%32 373