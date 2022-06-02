Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAWW   US0491642056

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
69.16 USD   -0.79%
08:21aAtlas Air Takes Delivery of First of Four New Boeing 747-8 Freighters
GL
06/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
06/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlas Air Takes Delivery of First of Four New Boeing 747-8 Freighters

06/02/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), today announced it has taken delivery of a Boeing 747-8 freighter, which will operate on behalf of its customer Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, as part of a previously announced long-term agreement. The aircraft will increase capacity on routes between China and the Americas. This aircraft is the first of four new 747-8 freighters that Atlas expects to receive from Boeing this year.

N860GT

The addition of this 747-8F expands service for Cainiao between China, the United States, Brazil and Chile aboard the most capable, technologically advanced and environmentally-friendly widebody freighter, providing 20% higher payload capacity and 16% lower fuel consumption than the very capable 747-400F.

As previously announced, Atlas’s investment in these new aircraft underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship through the reduction of aircraft emissions, resource consumption and noise. The iconic Boeing 747 program has been in operation for over 50 years and will continue to play a critical role in keeping global supply chains moving for decades to come. The 747-8 is the only factory-built freighter with nose-loading capability in production, which will serve the long-term needs of the airfreight market.

“These four new 747-8s allow us to offer our customers significant growth opportunities to capitalize on strong demand and deliver value on what we consider among the best and most versatile widebody freighters in the market,” said Michael T. Steen, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “We are pleased that the first of our new 747s will be placed on a long-term basis with Cainiao, as they continue strengthening their presence as a global e-Commerce logistics leader, and we look forward to continue supporting their growth and expansion.”

Dandy Zhang, Commercial Director of Cainiao's Cross-border business said: "As a global smart logistics company, Cainiao has been consistently enhancing our logistics services to satisfy the booming demand for e-Commerce in the Americas. We have been operating daily chartered flights linking China and the Americas since last year, in partnership with Atlas Air, and now we are excited to embrace the new 747-8 freighter as a token of commitment to serve our global customers with sustainable and efficient logistics.”

About Cainiao Network:

Media Contact
Jin Wu
jinwujun@cainiao.com

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Network (“Cainiao”) is a smart logistics company and the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. As part of its commitment to create customer value, it adopts a collaborative approach to logistics that aims to improve efficiency and customer experience for all players along the supply chain. It carries forward Alibaba’s mission of making it easy to do business anywhere by aiming to deliver anywhere in China within 24 hours, and across the globe within 72 hours. For more information, please visit https://www.cainiao.com/en/index.html

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts:Investors – InvestorRelations@atlasair.com
 Media – CorpCommunications@atlasair.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad1055e2-d4a4-4dae-94f7-dea4457a09af


Primary Logo

N860GT

The first of four B747-8s set to be delivered to Atlas Air

© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
08:21aAtlas Air Takes Delivery of First of Four New Boeing 747-8 Freighters
GL
06/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
06/01ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)
PU
05/31Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Board Refreshment
GL
05/31Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/19Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Named First School to Join Atlas Air's Pathway to ..
GL
05/19Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Named First School to Join Atlas Air's Pathway to ..
AQ
05/09Atlas Air Worldwide Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
GL
05/06Atlas Air revenues improve despite volume decline
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 594 M - -
Net income 2022 483 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 950 M 1 950 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 056
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 69,16 $
Average target price 101,67 $
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Dietrich President & Chief Operating Officer
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Duncan J. McNabb Chairman
Richard Ross Senior Vice President-Information Technology
James A. Forbes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.-26.52%1 950
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-15.91%157 479
FEDEX CORPORATION-13.17%56 675
DEUTSCHE POST AG-34.06%48 416
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.11%38 290
DSV A/S-27.82%36 286