Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAWW   US0491642056

ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlas Air Worldwide Announces New Five-Year Labor Agreement with Atlas Air and Southern Air Pilots

09/10/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced that its Atlas Air, Inc. subsidiary has completed a new joint collective bargaining agreement (JCBA) for its Atlas Air and Southern Air pilots, who are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT).

The five-year JCBA is one of the last major steps in completing Atlas Air’s merger with Southern Air, which it acquired in 2016.

The JCBA was achieved through a contractual merger process, which included negotiations followed by binding arbitration to resolve remaining open items. Under this new long-term agreement, Atlas Air and Southern Air pilots will receive higher pay and enhanced benefits as part of the overall competitive package.

“At Atlas, our people are our greatest strength, and our more than 2,500 pilots deserve this new agreement that provides them with significantly improved pay and benefits,” said John W. Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide.

“Our pilots are the best in the business and fly an unrivaled fleet across our global network to serve our customers,” said Mr. Dietrich. “With this new agreement in place, we look forward to continuing to grow our company and creating more opportunities for pilots to grow their careers.”

“Our company has long prepared for this investment in our pilots and has factored these new terms and conditions into customer contract negotiations,” Mr. Dietrich added. “We continue to see strong demand for our aircraft and services as we expand and extend customer agreements. We are well-positioned to leverage the diversity of our business model to capitalize on very favorable global airfreight market conditions.”

Pay increases will be effective in October, with the remaining terms and conditions to be implemented in the coming months in collaboration with the union. Once the new terms, conditions and timing of implementation are fully assessed, the company will provide an updated outlook.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts: Investors – InvestorRelations@atlasair.com
 Media –  CorpCommunications@atlasair.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
05:25pAtlas Air Worldwide Announces New Five-Year Labor Agreement with Atlas Air an..
GL
08/31ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : to Team Up With Sharp Technics K to Build Aircraft Mainten..
MT
08/31ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : and Sharp Technics K Establish Memorandum of Agreement to ..
AQ
08/23Atlas Air is Proud to Continue to Support the U.S. Military's Afghanistan Eva..
GL
08/23US Eyes Commercial Airplanes From Delta, American, United in Afghanistan Evac..
MT
08/22A STATEMENT FROM ATLAS AIR : We are Proud to Support U.S. Relief Efforts for Afg..
PU
08/10ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air W..
AQ
08/09ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Releases Environmental, Social and Governance Report
AQ
08/05ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : Q2 Results Top Street Estimates, Sets Guidance; Stock Rise..
MT
08/05ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 919 M - -
Net income 2021 438 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 120 M 2 120 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 061
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 73,04 $
Average target price 97,67 $
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Dietrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Spencer Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Duncan J. McNabb Chairman
James A. Forbes Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy J. Bernlohr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.33.92%2 120
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC12.24%164 636
DEUTSCHE POST AG43.38%84 432
FEDEX CORPORATION-0.15%69 002
DSV PANALPINA A/S60.29%61 868
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG71.91%45 265