Atlas Air Worldwide : Arch Street Capital and VEREIT Acquire the Regional Headquarters for Atlas Air

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Street Capital Advisors ("Arch") and VEREIT, Inc. ("VEREIT") are pleased to announce the acquisition of Atlas Air's 100,000 SF regional headquarters, a mission critical, state-of-the-art, high-quality build-to-suit office facility, strategically located in proximity to the Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International airport, and the newly developed, three million square foot, global hub for Amazon's Prime Air. The Property is 100% occupied by Atlas Air, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ: AAWW).

The acquisition is part of Arch and VEREIT's programmatic venture focused on the acquisition of long term leased, single-tenant office assets (the "Partnership").

"We are pleased to announce another successful acquisition with VEREIT. Atlas Air's mission-critical office is a strong addition to the Partnership's portfolio," stated Damian Taylor, Managing Director at Arch.

"The property's strategic location near global shipment hubs along with the tenant's creditworthiness and the established long-term lease, make this a strong investment for the Partnership," stated Thomas W. Roberts, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at VEREIT.

About Arch Street Capital Advisors

Arch Street Capital Advisors is a full service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch specializes in assisting institutional investors with their real estate investment strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch has advised its capital partners on more than $8.5 billion of acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Arch manages a diverse portfolio of investments across multiple sectors, including: industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing and land.

For more information on Arch, go to www.archstreetcapital.com.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.5 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 88.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.vereit.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

