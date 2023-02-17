Advanced search
ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

(AAWW)
02/17/2023
102.00 USD   +0.09%
Atlas Air Worldwide to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results On Thursday, February 23
GL
04:02pAtlas Air Worldwide to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results On Thursday, February 23
GL
11:20aAtlas Air and Turkish Airlines Team Up to Provide Humanitarian Supplies for Earthquake Victims
GL
Atlas Air Worldwide to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results On Thursday, February 23

02/17/2023 | 04:02pm EST
PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, prior to the opening of stock market trading on Thursday, February 23.

As previously announced on August 4, 2022, Atlas Air Worldwide has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., together with investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company, LLC and Hill City Capital LP. In light of this pending acquisition, Atlas Air Worldwide will not hold an earnings conference call. 

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts:         Investors –InvestorRelations@atlasair.com
Media – CorpCommunications@atlasair.com


© GlobeNewswire 2023
