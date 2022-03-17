Atlas Arteria : Becoming a substantial holder

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A
630 725 558
15/03/2022
personal
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or
an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
48,816,982
48,816,982
5.09%
*Note these securities are comprised of 43,996,585 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 4,820,397 securities in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 15 March 2022, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice.
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities
and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its
irst Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd
capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment
2,712,653
Fully Paid ordinary shares
ACN 133 312 017
mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities
(other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to
below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises
under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the
same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities
and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd
capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment
35,989,627
Fully Paid ordinary shares
ACN 114 194 311
mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities
(other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to
below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises
under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the
same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities
and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its
First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd
capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment
5,294,305
Fully Paid ordinary shares
ACN 006 464 428
mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities
(other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to
below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises
under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the
same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities
First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong)
and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its
capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment
6,167,986
Fully Paid ordinary shares
Limited
mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities
(other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to
below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises
under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the
same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having
the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities
and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its
First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited
capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment
6,266,247
Fully Paid ordinary shares
mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities
(other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to
below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises
under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the
same capacity.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier
Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares
noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to
4,820,397
Fully Paid ordinary shares
section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant).
MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest -
accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder
information is recorded in Section 4. Reference is made to any subsequent
filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest.
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of securities
interest
securities
registered as holder (8)
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
2,549,717
Fully Paid ordinary
(Australia)
shares
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
Northern Trust Company
8,763
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
State Street Global Services
154,173
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
HSBC HK
292,959
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
BNP Paribas Securities
2,687,412
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
Citibank N A Hong Kong
434,319
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
HSBC Hong Kong
729,008
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
HSBC UK
163,933
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
irst Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
JP Morgan Chase Bank NA
10,624,682
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
National Custodian Services
642,740
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
Northern Trust Company
9,033,558
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
State Street Global Advisors
Fully Paid ordinary
(Australia) Limited
1,798,120 shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
State Street Global Services
2,404,371
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
The Bank of New York Mellon
Fully Paid ordinary
Corp
6,841,060 shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
The Bank of New York Mellon
134,109
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
U.S. Bank
203,356
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428
HSBC UK
5,294,305
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
4,820,397
Fully Paid ordinary
shares
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the
substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
interest
Cash
Non-cash
See annexure B to this notice
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd
ACN 133 312 017
A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Limited
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd
ACN 114 194 311
A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Limited
First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd
ACN 006 464 428
A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Limited
First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited
A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Limited
First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited
A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under section
12 of the Corporations Act
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW
2000, Australia
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW
2000, Australia
First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW
2000, Australia
First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited
Level 25, One Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place, Hong Kong
irst Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited
23 St Andrew Square Edinburgh EH2 1BB United Kingdom
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Signature
print name
Poh Wan Lee
capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date
17/03/2022
Annexure A
This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated
15/03/2022
SCHEDULE
First Sentier Investors (Malta) Limited (Company Code C41267)
First Sentier Investors (Malta) Holdings Limited (Company Code C41260)
CFSIM (Company No. 00153197)
First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF II GP S.Á.R.L (Company No. B204413)
