    ALX   AU0000013559

ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED

(ALX)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/17 01:10:49 am EDT
6.88 AUD   +1.62%
ATLAS ARTERIA : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
ATLAS ARTERIA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
Morgans rates ALX as Add
AQ
Atlas Arteria : Becoming a substantial holder

03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

onlyToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

useName

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

Atlas Arteria Group

141 075 201

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

630 725 558

15/03/2022

personal

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or

an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

48,816,982

48,816,982

5.09%

*Note these securities are comprised of 43,996,585 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 4,820,397 securities in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 15 March 2022, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice.

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

For

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its

irst Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment

2,712,653

Fully Paid ordinary shares

ACN 133 312 017

mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities

(other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to

below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises

under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the

same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment

35,989,627

Fully Paid ordinary shares

ACN 114 194 311

mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities

(other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to

below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises

under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the

same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment

5,294,305

Fully Paid ordinary shares

ACN 006 464 428

mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities

(other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to

below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises

under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the

only

same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong)

and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its

capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment

6,167,986

Fully Paid ordinary shares

Limited

mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities

(other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to

below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises

under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the

same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having

the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities

and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its

use

First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited

capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment

6,266,247

Fully Paid ordinary shares

mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities

(other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to

below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises

under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the

same capacity.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier

Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares

noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to

4,820,397

Fully Paid ordinary shares

section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant).

MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest -

personal

accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder

information is recorded in Section 4. Reference is made to any subsequent

filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of securities

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

2,549,717

Fully Paid ordinary

(Australia)

shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Northern Trust Company

8,763

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

State Street Global Services

154,173

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

HSBC HK

292,959

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

BNP Paribas Securities

2,687,412

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

For

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Citibank N A Hong Kong

434,319

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

HSBC Hong Kong

729,008

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

HSBC UK

163,933

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

irst Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA

10,624,682

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

National Custodian Services

642,740

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Northern Trust Company

9,033,558

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

State Street Global Advisors

Fully Paid ordinary

(Australia) Limited

1,798,120 shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

State Street Global Services

2,404,371

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

The Bank of New York Mellon

Fully Paid ordinary

Corp

6,841,060 shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

The Bank of New York Mellon

134,109

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

U.S. Bank

203,356

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428

HSBC UK

5,294,305

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

only

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

4,820,397

Fully Paid ordinary

shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the

substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

interest

use

Cash

Non-cash

See annexure B to this notice

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

personal

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

ACN 133 312 017

A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Limited

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Limited

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Limited

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited

A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Limited

First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited

A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under section

12 of the Corporations Act

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW

For

2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW

2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW

2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited

Level 25, One Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place, Hong Kong

irst Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited

23 St Andrew Square Edinburgh EH2 1BB United Kingdom

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

print name

Poh Wan Lee

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

17/03/2022

Annexure A

This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated

15/03/2022

only

SCHEDULE

First Sentier Investors (Malta) Limited (Company Code C41267)

First Sentier Investors (Malta) Holdings Limited (Company Code C41260)

CFSIM (Company No. 00153197)

use

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF II GP S.Á.R.L (Company No. B204413)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Services Pty Limited (ACN 624 305 595)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd (ACN 114 194 311)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (ACN 085 313 926)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 101 384 294)

personal

First Sentier Investors Strategic Investments Pty Limited (ACN 625 765 399)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd (ACN 006 464 428)

First Sentier Investors Asia Holdings Limited (ACN 054 571 701)

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd (ACN 133 312 017)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I Feeders MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B134314)

First Sentier Infrastructure Managers (International) Limited (Company No. 298444)

First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited (Company No. SC047708)

First Sentier Investors (UK) Services Limited (Company No. 03904320)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited (CR No. 0206616)

First Sentier Investors (Ireland) Limited (Company No. 629188)

First Sentier Investors (Japan) Limited (Company No. 0104-01-093090)

First Sentier Investors (Singapore) (COMPANY NO. 196900420D)

First Sentier Investors Europe Holdings Limited (Company No. 03904310)

For

First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited (Company No. 02294743)

First Sentier Investors (US) LLC (File Number 546 9442)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B128117)

First Sentier Investors (Singapore) Holdings Limited (Registration No. 199901706Z)

First Sentier Investors International IM Limited (Company No. SC079063)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Nominees Limited (CR NO. 0206615)

FSIB LTD (Registration No. 26193)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (Registration No. 0100-01-073486)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Registration No. 0100-01-008770)

SI Holdings Limited (Company No. SC109439)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) AMC Limited (CR NO. 0580652)

Dated the 17/03/2022

Annexure B

This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated

15/03/2022

only

Dated the

17/03/2022

Holder of relevant Interest

Date of Acquisition

Consideration Cash

Consideration non-cash

Class and number of securities affected

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

3,020

470

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

1,253

195

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

use

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

12,837

1,998

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

91,871

14,299

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

18,607

2,896

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

10,126

1,576

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

personal

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

16,904

2,631

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

9,445

1,470

Fully Paid ordinary

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

12,638

1,967

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

353

55

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

26,619

4,143

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

6,605

1,028

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

180

28

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

2,268

353

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

2,165

337

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

5,545

863

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

For

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

4,517

703

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

1,889

294

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

irst Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

84,611

13,169

Fully Paid ordinary

006 464 428

shares

irst Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

15,067

2,345

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

1,041

162

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

44,840

6,979

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

15/11/2021

10,980

1,709

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN

16/11/2021

914

142

Fully Paid ordinary

114 194 311

shares

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlas Arteria Group published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
