Atlas Arteria : Becoming a substantial holder

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder onlyToCompany Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN 1. Details of substantial holder (1) useName ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on Atlas Arteria Group 141 075 201 First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A 630 725 558 15/03/2022 personal 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Fully Paid ordinary shares 48,816,982 48,816,982 5.09% *Note these securities are comprised of 43,996,585 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 4,820,397 securities in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 15 March 2022, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice. 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: For Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its irst Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment 2,712,653 Fully Paid ordinary shares ACN 133 312 017 mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment 35,989,627 Fully Paid ordinary shares ACN 114 194 311 mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment 5,294,305 Fully Paid ordinary shares ACN 006 464 428 mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the only same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment 6,167,986 Fully Paid ordinary shares Limited mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its use First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment 6,266,247 Fully Paid ordinary shares mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to 4,820,397 Fully Paid ordinary shares section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - personal accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4. Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest. 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number of securities interest securities registered as holder (8) First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited 2,549,717 Fully Paid ordinary (Australia) shares First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Northern Trust Company 8,763 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 State Street Global Services 154,173 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 HSBC HK 292,959 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 BNP Paribas Securities 2,687,412 Fully Paid ordinary shares For First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Citibank N A Hong Kong 434,319 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 HSBC Hong Kong 729,008 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 HSBC UK 163,933 Fully Paid ordinary shares irst Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 JP Morgan Chase Bank NA 10,624,682 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 National Custodian Services 642,740 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Northern Trust Company 9,033,558 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 State Street Global Advisors Fully Paid ordinary (Australia) Limited 1,798,120 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 State Street Global Services 2,404,371 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 The Bank of New York Mellon Fully Paid ordinary Corp 6,841,060 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 The Bank of New York Mellon 134,109 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 U.S. Bank 203,356 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 HSBC UK 5,294,305 Fully Paid ordinary shares only Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 4,820,397 Fully Paid ordinary shares 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities interest use Cash Non-cash See annexure B to this notice 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association personal First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under section 12 of the Corporations Act 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW For 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited Level 25, One Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place, Hong Kong irst Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited 23 St Andrew Square Edinburgh EH2 1BB United Kingdom Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan Signature print name Poh Wan Lee capacity Company Secretary sign here date 17/03/2022 Annexure A This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated 15/03/2022 only SCHEDULE First Sentier Investors (Malta) Limited (Company Code C41267) First Sentier Investors (Malta) Holdings Limited (Company Code C41260) CFSIM (Company No. 00153197) use First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF II GP S.Á.R.L (Company No. B204413) First Sentier Investors (Australia) Services Pty Limited (ACN 624 305 595) First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd (ACN 114 194 311) First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (ACN 085 313 926) First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 101 384 294) personal First Sentier Investors Strategic Investments Pty Limited (ACN 625 765 399) First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd (ACN 006 464 428) First Sentier Investors Asia Holdings Limited (ACN 054 571 701) First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd (ACN 133 312 017) First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I Feeders MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B134314) First Sentier Infrastructure Managers (International) Limited (Company No. 298444) First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited (Company No. SC047708) First Sentier Investors (UK) Services Limited (Company No. 03904320) First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited (CR No. 0206616) First Sentier Investors (Ireland) Limited (Company No. 629188) First Sentier Investors (Japan) Limited (Company No. 0104-01-093090) First Sentier Investors (Singapore) (COMPANY NO. 196900420D) First Sentier Investors Europe Holdings Limited (Company No. 03904310) For First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited (Company No. 02294743) First Sentier Investors (US) LLC (File Number 546 9442) First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B128117) First Sentier Investors (Singapore) Holdings Limited (Registration No. 199901706Z) First Sentier Investors International IM Limited (Company No. SC079063) First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Nominees Limited (CR NO. 0206615) FSIB LTD (Registration No. 26193) Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (Registration No. 0100-01-073486) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Registration No. 0100-01-008770) SI Holdings Limited (Company No. SC109439) First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) AMC Limited (CR NO. 0580652) Dated the 17/03/2022 Annexure B This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated 15/03/2022 only Dated the 17/03/2022 Holder of relevant Interest Date of Acquisition Consideration Cash Consideration non-cash Class and number of securities affected First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 3,020 470 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 1,253 195 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares use First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 12,837 1,998 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 91,871 14,299 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 18,607 2,896 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 10,126 1,576 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares personal First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 16,904 2,631 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 9,445 1,470 Fully Paid ordinary First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 12,638 1,967 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 353 55 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 26,619 4,143 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 6,605 1,028 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 180 28 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 2,268 353 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 2,165 337 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 5,545 863 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares For 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 4,517 703 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 1,889 294 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares irst Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 84,611 13,169 Fully Paid ordinary 006 464 428 shares irst Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 15,067 2,345 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 1,041 162 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 44,840 6,979 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 15/11/2021 10,980 1,709 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 16/11/2021 914 142 Fully Paid ordinary 114 194 311 shares This is an excerpt of the original content. 