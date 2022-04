Atlas Arteria : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG 04/26/2022 | 02:20am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme ABN/ACN/ARSN Atlas Arteria Limited 56 141 075 201 1. Details of substantial holder Name ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 20 April 2022 The previous notice was given to the company on: 11 April 2022 The previous notice was dated: 6 April 2022 2. Change in relevant interests Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A ('Macquarie Group Entities') ALX.AX 122 169 279 The particulars of each change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose relevant Nature of change Consideration given in Number of securities Class Person's votes change interest has changed relation to change affected affected See Annexure B Details of relevant legal agreements are included in Annexures C and C-1. 3. Changes in association The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association Macquarie Group Limited & Macquarie Group Entities Controlled Bodies Corporate 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT SERVICES LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia DELAWARE INVESTMENTS FUND ADVISERS 100 Independence, 610 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2354, United States MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ADVISERS 251 Little Falls Drive, Wilmington. New Castle County DE 19808, United States Signature Print name Capacity Company Secretary Sign here Date 26 April 2022 Dennis Leong ANNEXURE 'A' This is the annexure marked 'A' of 21 pages referred to in the Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder. ACN / Company No Entity Name Incorp Country 1250 N LaSalle Member LLC United States 1250 N LaSalle Property LLC United States 2375 Ala Wai Holding LLC United States 2375 Ala Wai Property LLC United States 136 024 970 A.C.N. 136 024 970 PTY LTD Australia 153 275 677 A.C.N. 153 275 677 Pty Ltd Australia 154 402 927 A.C.N. 154 402 927 Pty Ltd (In De-registration) Australia 12725483 Aberthaw Green Limited United Kingdom B-88238381 Abeto New Energy S.L. Spain 13163487 Adapt Biogas FinanceCo Limited United Kingdom 13161489 Adapt Biogas HoldCo Limited United Kingdom 8199075 Adapt Biogas Limited United Kingdom Aerogy LLC United States HRB 237758 AIF Business Solutions GmbH Germany U40106TG2020FTC139383 Akamu Solar Power Pvt Ltd India U40300GJ2015PLC082716 Amun solarfarms Limited India 3250247 APR Telecoms (Maintenance) Limited United Kingdom U40106TG2019FTC135162 Aquila Solar Power Pvt Ltd India 0100-01-213214 AR WIND ENERGY K.K. Japan 202036427c Aragorn Holding Company Two Pte. Ltd. Singapore U40106TG2020FTC140186 Aragorn Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd India U40107TG2013PTC134776 Arkha Solar Power Pvt Ltd India U40107TG2018FTC125111 Atlantic Urja Pvt Ltd India 13645130 Atlas Bidco 1 Limited United Kingdom 13642101 Atlas Midco 1 Limited United Kingdom 13638689 Atlas Topco 1 Limited United Kingdom 20-3690322 AVENAL POWER CENTER, LLC United States U40102GJ2015PLC082733 Avighna Solarfarms Limited India 653 880 785 B2R No. 1 Pty Limited Australia 653 881 040 B2R No. 2 Pty Limited Australia 653 881 693 B2R No. 3 Pty Limited Australia 205-81-43369 BADA SERVICES (KOREA) LIMITIED Korea, Republic of 8604966 BELIKE NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED Australia 11974335 Bernard Topco Limited United Kingdom 12095099 Bilbao Offshore TopCo Limited United Kingdom 11431362 Bing TK Holdings Limited United Kingdom 11431590 Bing TK Limited United Kingdom 126708 Bing TK Topco Limited Jersey 105564078445 BLE 101 (Thailand) Ltd. Thailand 202025861K BLE C&I Projects 1 Pte. Ltd. Singapore 202128699Z BLE C&I Projects 2 Pte. Ltd. Singapore 202025770W BLE C&I Projects Pte. Ltd. Singapore 0104-03-025952 BLE Japan 101 GK Japan 201901032097 BLE MALAYSIA 101 SDN. BHD. Malaysia 202111875G BLE Project 101 Pte. Ltd. Singapore 202115027N BLE Project 102 Pte. Ltd. Singapore 202115880k BLE Project 103 Pte. Ltd. Singapore 316923526 BLE Vietnam 101 Company Limited Vietnam 20-2937246 Blue Grass Abstract LLC United States 201816156M BLUE LEAF ENERGY ASIA PTE. LTD. Singapore 202141031K Blue Leaf Energy India Investments Pte. Ltd. Singapore AAX-3528 Blue Leaf Energy India LLP India 0100-01-192544 BLUE LEAF ENERGY JAPAN K.K. Japan 703-86-02213 BLUE LEAF ENERGY KOREA CO. LTD. Korea, Republic of 201901031492 BLUE LEAF ENERGY MALAYSIA HOLDINGS SDN. BHD. Malaysia U45309MH2022FTC375250 Blue Leaf Energy Renewables Private Limited India CS2015160102 BLUE LEAF ENERGY SERVICES PHILIPPINES, INC. Philippines Dennis Leong Company Secretary, Macquarie Group Limited 26 April 2022 Controlled Bodies Corporate Incorp Country 201536002R BLUE LEAF ENERGY SPV HOLDCO PTE. LTD. Singapore 83212085 Blue Leaf Energy Taiwan Co., Ltd Taiwan 46-5587770 Blueshine, LLC United States Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust Australia 12725566 Bolney Green Limited United Kingdom 8607065 BOND STREET CUSTODIANS LIMITED Australia 4680004 BOSTON AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED Australia 5008702 BOSTON LEASING PTY. LIMITED Australia 12516896 Bramford Green Limited United Kingdom 12723612 Bramley Solar Limited United Kingdom 12516809 Bridgwater Green Limited United Kingdom 996 101 045 Buheii Vindkraft AS Norway 88217 Bunhill Investments Unlimited Jersey 756-86-01538 BUSAN ECO DELTA ENERGY CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of 198-81-021129 BUSAN FLOATING OFFSHORE WIND POWER CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of 179-81-01129 BUSAN OFFSHORE WIND POWER CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of 2865830 BUTTONWOOD NOMINEES PTY LIMITED Australia BVK Phoenix General Partner Inc. United States Calibrant Asset 1, LLC United States Calibrant Bakersfield, LLC United States Calibrant Darien, LLC United States Calibrant Eldorado I, LLC United States Calibrant Eldorado II, LLC United States Calibrant Equipment, LLC United States Calibrant Hammerhead Inc. United States Calibrant Harrisburg I, LLC United States Calibrant Harrisburg II, LLC United States Calibrant Harrisburg III, LLC United States Calibrant Lena, LLC United States Calibrant Mako, LLC United States Calibrant NY I, LLC United States Calibrant Renewable Holdings, LLC United States Calibrant South Portland, LLC United States Calibrant TE Development, LLC United States Calibrant TE Fund I, LLC United States Calibrant Woodland I, LLC United States Calibrant Woodland II, LLC United States Camp Hill Unit Trust Jersey 13361703 Capbal Faune Limited United Kingdom 4800336 Capital Meters Holdings Limited United Kingdom 4800317 Capital Meters Limited United Kingdom CBP Holdings LLC United States 538-88-01399 CERES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of 12415204 Cero Generation Holdings France Limited United Kingdom 13356303 Cero Generation Holdings Greece Limited United Kingdom 12316686 Cero Generation Holdings Italy Limited United Kingdom 11346219 Cero Generation Holdings Spain Limited United Kingdom 12318275 Cero Generation Holdings UK Limited United Kingdom 12272533 Cero Generation Limited United Kingdom 162961101000 Cero Generation Services Greece I.K.E. Greece 13078063 Cero Generation Services Limited United Kingdom M-752842 Tomo 42548 Folio 161 Cero Generation Services Limited, Sucursal en España Spain 11425435 Chablis TK Holdings Limited United Kingdom 10974030 CHAPTRE GreenCo Holdings Limited United Kingdom 6373185 Cheeryble Developments Limited United Kingdom 436-87-01607 CHEONGSAPO OFFSHORE WIND POWER CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of Chile Pacific HoldCo 2 SpA Chile Chile Pacific Holdco 3 SpA Chile 9127639 City AVS Ltd United Kingdom 7082857 City Voice and Data Limited United Kingdom 13751493 Clifton Investment Holdings Limited United Kingdom 20-2937258 Closing Documentation Services, LLC United States CMC Railroad Holdco LLC United States CMC Railroad, LLC United States KRS 0000854831 Collfield Investments sp. Z.o.o. Poland 30-0791081 Colorado - PTH, LLC United States CER151028DM3 Comercializadora Energia de la Reforma S. de R.L. de C.V. Mexico Commerce and Industry Brokerage Inc. United States 5445964 Comms Management Limited United Kingdom 626485005 Conergy Solar Australia Pty Limited Australia Connecticut Mystic Lien, LLC United States 13481762 Corio Generation Limited United Kingdom 3241012 Corona Energy Limited United Kingdom 3241002 Corona Energy Retail 1 Limited United Kingdom SC138299 Corona Energy Retail 2 Limited United Kingdom 2746961 Corona Energy Retail 3 Limited United Kingdom 2798334 Corona Energy Retail 4 Limited United Kingdom 2879748 Corona Gas Management Limited United Kingdom 12517381 Cowley Baldon Green Limited United Kingdom 11496686 Craighouse Investments Limited United Kingdom 51-0566317 Crystal Screens Media Inc. United States 82-3700769 CT MLH Bluff Road Venture, LLC United States 37-1737048 DC - PTH, LLC United States 23-3061021 Delaware Capital Management United States 27-1291359 Delaware Capital Management Advisers, Inc. United States 23-2226487 Delaware Distributors, Inc. United States 23-2791871 Delaware Distributors, L.P. United States 46-4850078 Delaware Investments Advisers Partner, Inc. United States N/A Delaware Investments Corporate Bond Fund (UCITs) Ireland 46-4639812 Delaware Investments Distribution Partner, Inc. United States 46-1906107 Delaware Investments Fund Advisers United States 46-5056965 Delaware Investments Fund Services Company United States 13-3465352 Delaware Investments Management Company, LLC United States 23-2859589 Delaware Management Company United States 23-2601407 Delaware Management Trust Company United States 13-3465338 Delaware Service Company, Inc. United States 85-0779258 Delaware Wilshire Private Markets Fund United States DELTA1 FINANCE TRUST Australia DIGITAL ASSET LEASE CO, LLC United States Dovel Holdings II, LLC United States 3554105 EBS Technical Limited United Kingdom 12475975 Edammer GP Limited United Kingdom 667764 Edammer Investco PPP Limited Ireland 12476154 Edammer Partner Limited United Kingdom 608 027 505 EDUWEST EQUITY HOLDING PTY LIMITED Australia 608 027 434 EDUWEST PROJECT CO PTY LIMITED Australia 608 027 596 EDUWEST PROJECT HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED Australia U40106TG2018FTC125784 Egan Solar Power Pvt Ltd India 407-88-02089 EH ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of 307-88-02095 EH YANGJU CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of 127338827 ELAINE WINDFARM PTY LTD Australia U40106TG2020FTC139383 Elio Energy Private Limited India 69344001 ELISE NOMINEES PTY LIMITED Australia 12517332 Elstree Green Limited United Kingdom KRS 0000019634 Elwiatr Pruszynski sp. z o.o. Poland B-88238423 Encina New Energy S.L. Spain 6734140822 Energia Verde Trapani S.r.l. Italy 12759332 Enso Green Holdings A Limited United Kingdom 12763872 Enso Green Holdings B Limited United Kingdom 12761273 Enso Green Holdings C Limited United Kingdom 12762856 Enso Green Holdings D Limited United Kingdom 12763409 Enso Green Holdings E Limited United Kingdom 12764449 Enso Green Holdings F Limited United Kingdom 12768166 Enso Green Holdings G Limited United Kingdom 12767586 Enso Green Holdings H Limited United Kingdom 12758956 Enso Green Holdings I Limited United Kingdom 12760999 Enso Green Holdings J Limited United Kingdom 12763391 Enso Green Holdings K Limited United Kingdom 12763931 Enso Green Holdings L Limited United Kingdom 12153574 Enso Green Holdings Limited United Kingdom 12764608 Enso Green Holdings M Limited United Kingdom 12767316 Enso Green Holdings N Limited United Kingdom 12767532 Enso Green Holdings O Limited United Kingdom 13327316 Enso Green Holdings P Limited United Kingdom 13327737 Enso Green Holdings Q Limited United Kingdom 13328511 Enso Green Holdings R Limited United Kingdom 13339227 ENSO GREEN HOLDINGS SS LIMITED United Kingdom 13327847 Enso Green Holdings T Limited United Kingdom 13328379 Enso Green Holdings U Limited United Kingdom 13328563 Enso Green Holdings V Limited United Kingdom 13328645 Enso Green Holdings W Limited United Kingdom 13328111 Enso Green Holdings X Limited United Kingdom 13328867 Enso Green Holdings Y Limited United Kingdom 13328913 Enso Green Holdings Z Limited United Kingdom 12483523 EOS INVESTMENT LIMITED United Kingdom 6435810 EQUITAS NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED Australia ERC Holdco LLC United States U40106TG2019FTC135043 Eridanus Solar Power Pvt Ltd India U40100TG2018FTC125395 Ethan Energy India Pvt Ltd India 79878783 EURO FIN CO PTY LTD Australia 11246622 Euro II PPP Platform GP Limited United Kingdom 11246816 Euro II PPP Platform LP Limited United Kingdom 11254324 Euro III Platform Partner Limited United Kingdom 11246941 Euro III PPP Platform GP Limited United Kingdom 619687 Euro Investco PPP Ireland GP Limited Ireland 11469733 Euro IV PPP Platform GP Limited United Kingdom 11469853 Euro IV PPP Platform Partner Limited United Kingdom 11171693 Euro PPP Platform GP Limited United Kingdom 11171914 Euro PPP Platform LP Limited United Kingdom 12126026 Euro V PPP Platform GP Limited United Kingdom 12130996 Euro V PPP Platform Partner Limited United Kingdom 13182125 Evercreech BidCo Limited United Kingdom 10584231 Evercreech Renewable Energy Limited United Kingdom 6313441 Excell (South East) Limited United Kingdom 6828619 Excell (South West) Limited United Kingdom 4297226 Excell Business Systems (Mid) Limited United Kingdom 5820367 Excell Business Systems (Midlands) Limited United Kingdom 3554106 Excell Business Systems Limited United Kingdom 4589520 Excell Converged Solutions Limited United Kingdom 10834331 Excell Holdings Limited United Kingdom 4096546 Excell IP Solutions Limited United Kingdom 7065873 Excell Managed Services Limited United Kingdom 12277694 Excell Midco Limited United Kingdom 3757024 Excell Network Solutions Ltd. United Kingdom 7550125 Excell UT Limited United Kingdom 8714175 Farrington Business Group Ltd United Kingdom 556654-2675 Favonius AB Sweden 0713.617.617 Feliz Holding BV Belgium 202208128N FEMA HOLDCO PTE. LIMITED Singapore 827772 FEMOREN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ Poland 12131010964 FibreConnect Italian Holding S.p.A. Italy 16449641006 FibreConnect S.P.A. Italy B88238514 Ficus Solar PV, S.L. Spain 137357 FINCH SECURITIES LIMITED Cayman Islands 80-0940702 FL - PTH 1, LLC United States 36-4767568 FL - PTH 10, LLC United States 90-1004919 FL - PTH 2, LLC United States 61-1718024 FL - PTH 3, LLC United States 80-0941771 FL - PTH 4, LLC United States 90-1005859 FL - PTH 5, LLC United States 80-0942248 FL - PTH 6, LLC United States 90-1006383 FL - PTH 7, LLC United States 80-0942772 FL - PTH 8, LLC United States 80-0943053 FL - PTH 9, LLC United States 12725583 Fleet Green Limited United Kingdom 46-2260160 Florida Coral Lien Investments, LLC United States 61-1577729 Florida Dundee Lien Investments, LLC United States 06-1058201 Fox-Pitt Kelton Cochran Caronia Waller LLC United States 1601171 Fox-Pitt, Kelton Limited United Kingdom 32157 Fox-Pitt, Kelton N.V. Curacao 99228 FPK Capital I CIP GP Limited Jersey 20-5600465 Fremantle Energy Holdings, LLC United States 20-2384759 Fremantle Wind Holdings Inc. United States 343302 Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta Ireland 106204862 FUNDCORP PTY LIMITED Australia KRS 0000328768 Future Energy sp. z o.o. Poland 30-0790149 GA - PTH, LLC United States 182-86-00475 GANA ENERGY CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of 54001400 GATESUN PTY. LIMITED Australia 570800 GGB inBalans Investco Ireland GP Limited Ireland 655049504 GIG AUSTRALIAN OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY HOLDINGS PTY LTD Australia GIG Australian Offshore Wind Energy Trust Australia 13843476 GIG Australian Offshore Wind Investments HoldCo Limited United Kingdom GIG CCS HoldCo, LLC United States 13212922 GIG Faune HoldCo Limited United Kingdom This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Atlas Arteria Group published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:19:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED 04/21 UBS Adjusts Atlas Arteria's Price Target to AU$6.53 From AU$6.58, Keeps at Neutral MT 04/19 Atlas Arteria Limited Reports Toll Revenue Results for the March Quarter 2022 CI 04/19 Atlas Arteria Limited Reports Traffic Results for the March Quarter 2022 CI 04/11 ATLAS ARTERIA : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG PU 04/08 ATLAS ARTERIA : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG PU 04/07 Atlas Arteria Appoints CFO MT 04/07 Atlas Arteria Limited Announces Executive Changes CI 04/04 ATLAS ARTERIA : 2021 Sustainability Report PU 04/04 ATLAS ARTERIA : 2022 Notices of Meeting PU 03/22 ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA Analyst Recommendations on ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED 04/21 UBS Adjusts Atlas Arteria's Price Target to AU$6.53 From AU$6.58, Keeps at Neutral MT