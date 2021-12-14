Atlas Arteria : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
Form605
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
Atlas Arteria, a stapled entity comprising of shares in Atlas Arteria Limited (ACN 141 075 201) and
securities in Atlas Arteria International Limited (Registration No. 43828)
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder
Name:
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:
9 December 2021
The previous notice was given to the company on:
2 December 2021
The previous notice was dated:
2 December 2021
The holder became aware on:
13 December 2021
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities
of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are
as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Consideration given in
Class and
Person's votes
relevant interest
Nature of change
number of
change
relation to change
affected
changed
securities affected
See annexure A to
this notice
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the
substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not applicable
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
For
5. Signature
Dated 14 December 2021
Authorised signatory
AnnexureA
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 42 pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 14 December 2021
Authorised signatory
Dated 14 December 2021
Consideration
Person whose relevant
Nature of change
given in relation
Class and number of
Person's votes
Date of change
interest changed
to change
securities affected
affected
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
974 Fully Paid ordinary
974
30/11/2021
entity controlled by First Sentier
6,321.26
Group, Inc.
Investors Holdings Pty Ltd
shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
15,926.46
2,454 Ordinary Shares
2,454
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
470.02
71 Ordinary Shares
71
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
54,978.00
8,330 Ordinary Shares
8,330
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
101,724.09
15,343 Ordinary Shares
15,343
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
1,374,504.12
211,788 Ordinary Shares
211,788
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
3,215.55
485 Ordinary Shares
485
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
297.90
45 Ordinary Shares
45
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
29,278.08
4,416 Ordinary Shares
4,416
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
146,897.80
22,190 Ordinary Shares
22,190
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
3,917.60
590 Ordinary Shares
590
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
8,672.32
1,312 Ordinary Shares
1,312
Group, Inc.
Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
entity controlled by Morgan
1,497.25
226 Ordinary Shares
226
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
749.76
113 Ordinary Shares
113
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
7,268.76
1,098 Ordinary Shares
1,098
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
15,926.46
2,454 Ordinary Shares
2,454
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
111,256.20
16,857 Ordinary Shares
16,857
Group, Inc.
Stanley
AnnexureA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
105.52
16 Ordinary Shares
16
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
1,047.81
159 Ordinary Shares
159
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
16,563.24
2,502 Ordinary Shares
2,502
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
10,399.02
1,578 Ordinary Shares
1,578
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
2,160,261.40
332,860 Ordinary Shares
332,860
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
7,753.53
1,173 Ordinary Shares
1,173
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
2,990.13
451 Ordinary Shares
451
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
302,810.42
46,658 Ordinary Shares
46,658
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
42,295.33
6,517 Ordinary Shares
6,517
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
5,732.92
866 Ordinary Shares
866
Group, Inc.
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
875.16
132 Ordinary Shares
132
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
9,762.97
1,477 Ordinary Shares
1,477
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
3,879.32
586 Ordinary Shares
586
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
320,184.15
49,335 Ordinary Shares
49,335
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
3,762.00
570 Ordinary Shares
570
Group, Inc.
Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
entity controlled by Morgan
7,535.40
1,140 Ordinary Shares
1,140
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
25,010.58
3,801 Ordinary Shares
3,801
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
12,896.00
1,984 Ordinary Shares
1,984
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
1,198.22
181 Ordinary Shares
181
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
14,294.28
2,156 Ordinary Shares
2,156
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
89,188.73
13,493 Ordinary Shares
13,493
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
198.60
30 Ordinary Shares
30
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
324,305.30
49,970 Ordinary Shares
49,970
Group, Inc.
Stanley
AnnexureA
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
1,148.72
173 Ordinary Shares
173
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
13,562.22
2,058 Ordinary Shares
2,058
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
77.88
12 Ordinary Shares
12
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
569.75
86 Ordinary Shares
86
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
83,061.14
12,547 Ordinary Shares
12,547
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
31,889.00
4,906 Ordinary Shares
4,906
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
3,829.10
590 Ordinary Shares
590
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
219,472.33
33,817 Ordinary Shares
33,817
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
1,911.74
289 Ordinary Shares
289
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
5,818.90
877 Ordinary Shares
877
Group, Inc.
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
278.04
42 Ordinary Shares
42
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
3,840.41
581 Ordinary Shares
581
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
77,380.27
11,923 Ordinary Shares
11,923
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
Group, Inc.
entity controlled by Morgan
537.44
81 Ordinary Shares
81
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
9,782.50
1,505 Ordinary Shares
1,505
Group, Inc.
Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
entity controlled by Morgan
797.39
121 Ordinary Shares
121
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
101,973.66
15,474 Ordinary Shares
15,474
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
6,705.60
1,016 Ordinary Shares
1,016
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
25,345.14
3,846 Ordinary Shares
3,846
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
3,433.39
521 Ordinary Shares
521
Group, Inc.
Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by an
30/11/2021
entity controlled by Morgan
1,634.32
248 Ordinary Shares
248
Group, Inc.
Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
1,165.50
175 Ordinary Shares
175
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
1,860.93
279 Ordinary Shares
279
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
AnnexureA
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
253.08
38
Ordinary Shares
38
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
31,744.05
4,745
Ordinary Shares
4,745
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
97,642.26
14,661
Ordinary Shares
14,661
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
112,860.30
16,870
Ordinary Shares
16,870
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
4,702.14
692
Ordinary Shares
692
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
478.08
72
Ordinary Shares
72
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
5,402.70
810
Ordinary Shares
810
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
25,367.94
3,809
Ordinary Shares
3,809
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
160.32
24
Ordinary Shares
24
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
1,656.64
248
Ordinary Shares
248
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
1,030.56
152
Ordinary Shares
152
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
19.98
3
Ordinary Shares
3
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
545.94
81
Ordinary Shares
81
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
19,692.64
2,948
Ordinary Shares
2,948
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
14,273.20
2,099
Ordinary Shares
2,099
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
1,178.82
177
Ordinary Shares
177
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
13,210.40
1,960
Ordinary Shares
1,960
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
26.72
4
Ordinary Shares
4
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
12,017.42
1,783
Ordinary Shares
1,783
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
4,167.87
623
Ordinary Shares
623
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
28,138.14
4,206
Ordinary Shares
4,206
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
45,743.04
6,807
Ordinary Shares
6,807
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
30/11/2021
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an entity
301.05
45
Ordinary Shares
45
Group, Inc.
controlled by Morgan Stanley
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Atlas Arteria Group published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 05:07:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
