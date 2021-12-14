Log in
    ALX   AU0000013559

ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED

(ALX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/13
6.62 AUD   +1.07%
12:08aATLAS ARTERIA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
11/22Atlas Arteria Limited Announces Change of Registered Office, Effective 24 November 2021
CI
11/16ATLAS ARTERIA : 2021 Investor Day
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlas Arteria : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG

12/14/2021 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form605

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

only

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

Atlas Arteria, a stapled entity comprising of shares in Atlas Arteria Limited (ACN 141 075 201) and

securities in Atlas Arteria International Limited (Registration No. 43828)

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder

Name:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

use

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:

9 December 2021

The previous notice was given to the company on:

2 December 2021

The previous notice was dated:

2 December 2021

The holder became aware on:

13 December 2021

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities

of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are

as follows:

personal

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and

Person's votes

relevant interest

Nature of change

number of

change

relation to change

affected

changed

securities affected

See annexure A to

this notice

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the

substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not applicable

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

For

5. Signature

Dated 14 December 2021

Authorised signatory

Page 1

For personal use only

AnnexureA

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 42 pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 14 December 2021

Authorised signatory

Dated 14 December 2021

Consideration

Person whose relevant

Nature of change

given in relation

Class and number of

Person's votes

Date of change

interest changed

to change

securities affected

affected

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

974 Fully Paid ordinary

974

30/11/2021

entity controlled by First Sentier

6,321.26

Group, Inc.

Investors Holdings Pty Ltd

shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

15,926.46

2,454 Ordinary Shares

2,454

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

470.02

71 Ordinary Shares

71

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

54,978.00

8,330 Ordinary Shares

8,330

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

101,724.09

15,343 Ordinary Shares

15,343

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

1,374,504.12

211,788 Ordinary Shares

211,788

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

3,215.55

485 Ordinary Shares

485

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

297.90

45 Ordinary Shares

45

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

29,278.08

4,416 Ordinary Shares

4,416

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

146,897.80

22,190 Ordinary Shares

22,190

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

3,917.60

590 Ordinary Shares

590

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

8,672.32

1,312 Ordinary Shares

1,312

Group, Inc.

Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

entity controlled by Morgan

1,497.25

226 Ordinary Shares

226

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

749.76

113 Ordinary Shares

113

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

7,268.76

1,098 Ordinary Shares

1,098

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

15,926.46

2,454 Ordinary Shares

2,454

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

111,256.20

16,857 Ordinary Shares

16,857

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Page 2

AnnexureA

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

105.52

16 Ordinary Shares

16

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

only

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

1,047.81

159 Ordinary Shares

159

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

16,563.24

2,502 Ordinary Shares

2,502

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

10,399.02

1,578 Ordinary Shares

1,578

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

2,160,261.40

332,860 Ordinary Shares

332,860

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

use

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

7,753.53

1,173 Ordinary Shares

1,173

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

2,990.13

451 Ordinary Shares

451

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

302,810.42

46,658 Ordinary Shares

46,658

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

42,295.33

6,517 Ordinary Shares

6,517

Group, Inc.

Stanley

personal

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

5,732.92

866 Ordinary Shares

866

Group, Inc.

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

875.16

132 Ordinary Shares

132

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

9,762.97

1,477 Ordinary Shares

1,477

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

3,879.32

586 Ordinary Shares

586

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

320,184.15

49,335 Ordinary Shares

49,335

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

3,762.00

570 Ordinary Shares

570

Group, Inc.

Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

entity controlled by Morgan

7,535.40

1,140 Ordinary Shares

1,140

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

25,010.58

3,801 Ordinary Shares

3,801

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

For

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

12,896.00

1,984 Ordinary Shares

1,984

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

1,198.22

181 Ordinary Shares

181

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

14,294.28

2,156 Ordinary Shares

2,156

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

89,188.73

13,493 Ordinary Shares

13,493

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

198.60

30 Ordinary Shares

30

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

324,305.30

49,970 Ordinary Shares

49,970

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Page 3

AnnexureA

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

1,148.72

173 Ordinary Shares

173

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

only

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

13,562.22

2,058 Ordinary Shares

2,058

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

77.88

12 Ordinary Shares

12

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

569.75

86 Ordinary Shares

86

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

83,061.14

12,547 Ordinary Shares

12,547

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

use

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

31,889.00

4,906 Ordinary Shares

4,906

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

3,829.10

590 Ordinary Shares

590

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

219,472.33

33,817 Ordinary Shares

33,817

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

1,911.74

289 Ordinary Shares

289

Group, Inc.

Stanley

personal

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

5,818.90

877 Ordinary Shares

877

Group, Inc.

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

278.04

42 Ordinary Shares

42

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

3,840.41

581 Ordinary Shares

581

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

77,380.27

11,923 Ordinary Shares

11,923

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

Group, Inc.

entity controlled by Morgan

537.44

81 Ordinary Shares

81

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

9,782.50

1,505 Ordinary Shares

1,505

Group, Inc.

Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

entity controlled by Morgan

797.39

121 Ordinary Shares

121

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

101,973.66

15,474 Ordinary Shares

15,474

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

For

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

6,705.60

1,016 Ordinary Shares

1,016

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

25,345.14

3,846 Ordinary Shares

3,846

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

3,433.39

521 Ordinary Shares

521

Group, Inc.

Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by an

30/11/2021

entity controlled by Morgan

1,634.32

248 Ordinary Shares

248

Group, Inc.

Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

1,165.50

175 Ordinary Shares

175

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

1,860.93

279 Ordinary Shares

279

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

Page 4

AnnexureA

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

253.08

38

Ordinary Shares

38

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

only

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

31,744.05

4,745

Ordinary Shares

4,745

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

97,642.26

14,661

Ordinary Shares

14,661

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

112,860.30

16,870

Ordinary Shares

16,870

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

4,702.14

692

Ordinary Shares

692

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

use

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

478.08

72

Ordinary Shares

72

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

5,402.70

810

Ordinary Shares

810

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

25,367.94

3,809

Ordinary Shares

3,809

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

160.32

24

Ordinary Shares

24

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

personal

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

1,656.64

248

Ordinary Shares

248

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

1,030.56

152

Ordinary Shares

152

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

19.98

3

Ordinary Shares

3

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

545.94

81

Ordinary Shares

81

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

19,692.64

2,948

Ordinary Shares

2,948

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

14,273.20

2,099

Ordinary Shares

2,099

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

1,178.82

177

Ordinary Shares

177

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

13,210.40

1,960

Ordinary Shares

1,960

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

For

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

26.72

4

Ordinary Shares

4

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

12,017.42

1,783

Ordinary Shares

1,783

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

4,167.87

623

Ordinary Shares

623

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

28,138.14

4,206

Ordinary Shares

4,206

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

45,743.04

6,807

Ordinary Shares

6,807

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

30/11/2021

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an entity

301.05

45

Ordinary Shares

45

Group, Inc.

controlled by Morgan Stanley

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlas Arteria Group published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 05:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 110 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
Net income 2021 259 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2021 1 315 M 933 M 933 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 4,52%
Capitalization 6 349 M 4 520 M 4 506 M
EV / Sales 2021 69,7x
EV / Sales 2022 54,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Atlas Arteria Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,62 AUD
Average target price 6,84 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graeme Frances Bevans Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nadine Lennie Chief Financial Officer
Debra L. Goodin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Vincent Portal-Barrault Chief Operating Officer
David Bartholomew Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED1.85%4 505
TRANSURBAN GROUP-0.15%30 141
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.10%7 091
CCR S.A.-7.20%4 512
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 415
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.61%3 913