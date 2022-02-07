Log in
    ALX   AU0000013559

ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED

(ALX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/07 12:10:59 am
6.85 AUD
12:18aATLAS ARTERIA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
01/27Morgans rates ALX as Add
AQ
01/26ATLAS ARTERIA : Q4 2021 Traffic and Revenue Update
PU
Atlas Arteria : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG

02/07/2022 | 12:18am EST
Form605

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

only

Atlas Arteria, a stapled entity comprising shares in Atlas Arteria Limited (ACN 141 075 201) and securities in

To: Company Name/Scheme:

Atlas Arteria International Limited (Registration No. 4328)

ACN/ARSN:

141 075 201

1. Details of substantial holder

Name:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

use

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: The previous notice was given to the company on: The previous notice was dated:

The holder became aware on:

2. Changes in relevant interests

02/02/2022

25/01/2022

25/01/2022

04/02/2022

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities

of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

D te of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and

Person's votes

relevant interest

Nature of change

number of

change

relation to change

affected

changed

securities affected

See annexure A to

this otice

personal

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

For

Address

Name

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

5. Signature

Dated 7 February 2022

Authorised signatory

Page 1

AnnexureA

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 42 page referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 7 February 2022

For personal use only

Authorised signatory

Dated 7 February 2022

Consideration

Person whose relevant

given in relation

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Date of change

interest changed

Nature of change

to change

affected

affected

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

189,863.77

29155 Ordinary Shares

29,155

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

57,978.29

8903 Ordinary Shares

8,903

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

342,197.62

52547 Ordinary Shares

52,547

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

23,808.68

3656 Ordinary Shares

3,656

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

41,385.16

6355 Ordinary Shares

6,355

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

174,879.16

26854 Ordinary Shares

26,854

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

39,294.74

6034 Ordinary Shares

6,034

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

1,493,401.83

229323 Ordinary Shares

229,323

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

314,221.13

48251 Ordinary Shares

48,251

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

210,136.31

32268 Ordinary Shares

32,268

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

21,802.91

3348 Ordinary Shares

3,348

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Page 2

For personal use only

AnnexureA

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

449,683.41

68970 Ordinary Shares

68,970

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

1,677,072.48

257527 Ordinary Shares

257,527

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

295,609.20

45393 Ordinary Shares

45,393

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

316,010.67

48468 Ordinary Shares

48,468

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

732,260.07

112444 Ordinary Shares

112,444

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

an entity controlled by

42,440.14

6517 Ordinary Shares

6,517

Group, Inc.

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Borrow Returned by an

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

entity controlled by

N/A

251,944 Ordinary Shares

251,944

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley - see

Annexure B

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

4,643.95

709 Ordinary Shares

709

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Collateral Received by an

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

entity controlled by

N/A

7,463 Ordinary Shares

7,463

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley - see

Annexure B

Borrow Returned by an

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

entity controlled by

N/A

654 Ordinary Shares

654

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley - see

Annexure B

Collateral Returned by an

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

entity controlled by

N/A

7,463 Ordinary Shares

7,463

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley - see

Annexure B

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

21/01/2022

entity controlled by

554.4

84 Ordinary Shares

84

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

90.93

14 Ordinary Shares

14

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

483.75

75 Ordinary Shares

75

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

660.96

102 Ordinary Shares

102

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

681.45

105 Ordinary Shares

105

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

765.23

118 Ordinary Shares

118

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

841.08

129 Ordinary Shares

129

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

851.5

130 Ordinary Shares

130

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

865.83

133 Ordinary Shares

133

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

950.46

146 Ordinary Shares

146

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Page 3

For personal use only

AnnexureA

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

953.3

147 Ordinary Shares

147

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

979.99

151 Ordinary Shares

151

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

1,125.37

173 Ordinary Shares

173

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

1,144.00

176 Ordinary Shares

176

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

1,379.06

212 Ordinary Shares

212

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

1,540.50

237 Ordinary Shares

237

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

1,617.26

249 Ordinary Shares

249

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

1,622.24

249 Ordinary Shares

249

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

1,949.48

299 Ordinary Shares

299

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

1,975.56

303 Ordinary Shares

303

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

2,196.40

340 Ordinary Shares

340

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

2,449.44

378 Ordinary Shares

378

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

2,939.97

453 Ordinary Shares

453

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

3,236.02

499 Ordinary Shares

499

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

4,082.00

628 Ordinary Shares

628

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

4,147.20

640 Ordinary Shares

640

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

5,150.80

790 Ordinary Shares

790

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

5,294.24

812 Ordinary Shares

812

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

5,305.40

820 Ordinary Shares

820

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

6,899.28

1,068 Ordinary Shares

1,068

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

7,270.50

1,110 Ordinary Shares

1,110

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

7,414.89

1,139 Ordinary Shares

1,139

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

7,707.75

1,195 Ordinary Shares

1,195

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

9,256.00

1,424 Ordinary Shares

1,424

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

9,735.00

1,500 Ordinary Shares

1,500

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

10,344.39

1,589 Ordinary Shares

1,589

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Page 4

For personal use only

AnnexureA

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

12,654.90

1,962 Ordinary Shares

1,962

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

13,127.63

2,029 Ordinary Shares

2,029

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

14,672.00

2,240 Ordinary Shares

2,240

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15,834.00

2,436 Ordinary Shares

2,436

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

15,949.50

2,450 Ordinary Shares

2,450

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

18,535.44

2,856 Ordinary Shares

2,856

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

19,478.88

3,006 Ordinary Shares

3,006

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

20,139.84

3,108 Ordinary Shares

3,108

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

20,173.46

3,118 Ordinary Shares

3,118

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

20,173.46

3,118 Ordinary Shares

3,118

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

22,854.00

3,516 Ordinary Shares

3,516

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

40,088.58

6,158 Ordinary Shares

6,158

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

43,428.21

6,671 Ordinary Shares

6,671

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

43,457.04

6,696 Ordinary Shares

6,696

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

56,336.55

8,601 Ordinary Shares

8,601

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

60,132.87

9,237 Ordinary Shares

9,237

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

60,235.50

9,267 Ordinary Shares

9,267

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

67,746.65

10,343 Ordinary Shares

10,343

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

21/01/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Purchase of securities by

120,471.00

18,534 Ordinary Shares

18,534

Group, Inc.

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

21/01/2022

entity controlled by

73.26

11 Ordinary Shares

11

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

21/01/2022

entity controlled by

106.4

16 Ordinary Shares

16

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

21/01/2022

entity controlled by

436.26

66 Ordinary Shares

66

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

21/01/2022

entity controlled by

464.1

70 Ordinary Shares

70

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

21/01/2022

entity controlled by

506.16

76 Ordinary Shares

76

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

21/01/2022

entity controlled by

545.3

82 Ordinary Shares

82

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Sale of securities by an

21/01/2022

entity controlled by

564.4

85 Ordinary Shares

85

Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Page 5

Disclaimer

Atlas Arteria Group published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 05:17:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
