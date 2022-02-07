Atlas Arteria : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
02/07/2022 | 12:18am EST
Form605
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
only
Atlas Arteria, a stapled entity comprising shares in Atlas Arteria Limited (ACN 141 075 201) and securities in
To: Company Name/Scheme:
Atlas Arteria International Limited (Registration No. 4328)
ACN/ARSN:
141 075 201
1. Details of substantial holder
Name:
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
use
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: The previous notice was given to the company on: The previous notice was dated:
The holder became aware on:
2. Changes in relevant interests
02/02/2022
25/01/2022
25/01/2022
04/02/2022
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities
of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
D te of
Person whose
Consideration given in
Class and
Person's votes
relevant interest
Nature of change
number of
change
relation to change
affected
changed
securities affected
See annexure A to
this otice
personal
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
For
Address
Name
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
5. Signature
Dated 7 February 2022
Authorised signatory
AnnexureA
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 42 page referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 7 February 2022
Authorised signatory
Dated 7 February 2022
Consideration
Person whose relevant
given in relation
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
Date of change
interest changed
Nature of change
to change
affected
affected
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
189,863.77
29155 Ordinary Shares
29,155
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
57,978.29
8903 Ordinary Shares
8,903
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
342,197.62
52547 Ordinary Shares
52,547
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
23,808.68
3656 Ordinary Shares
3,656
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
41,385.16
6355 Ordinary Shares
6,355
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
174,879.16
26854 Ordinary Shares
26,854
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
39,294.74
6034 Ordinary Shares
6,034
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
1,493,401.83
229323 Ordinary Shares
229,323
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
314,221.13
48251 Ordinary Shares
48,251
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
210,136.31
32268 Ordinary Shares
32,268
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
21,802.91
3348 Ordinary Shares
3,348
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
AnnexureA
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
449,683.41
68970 Ordinary Shares
68,970
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
1,677,072.48
257527 Ordinary Shares
257,527
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
295,609.20
45393 Ordinary Shares
45,393
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
316,010.67
48468 Ordinary Shares
48,468
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
732,260.07
112444 Ordinary Shares
112,444
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
an entity controlled by
42,440.14
6517 Ordinary Shares
6,517
Group, Inc.
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Borrow Returned by an
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
entity controlled by
N/A
251,944 Ordinary Shares
251,944
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley - see
Annexure B
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
4,643.95
709 Ordinary Shares
709
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Collateral Received by an
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
entity controlled by
N/A
7,463 Ordinary Shares
7,463
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley - see
Annexure B
Borrow Returned by an
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
entity controlled by
N/A
654 Ordinary Shares
654
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley - see
Annexure B
Collateral Returned by an
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
entity controlled by
N/A
7,463 Ordinary Shares
7,463
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley - see
Annexure B
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
21/01/2022
entity controlled by
554.4
84 Ordinary Shares
84
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
90.93
14 Ordinary Shares
14
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
483.75
75 Ordinary Shares
75
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
660.96
102 Ordinary Shares
102
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
681.45
105 Ordinary Shares
105
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
765.23
118 Ordinary Shares
118
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
841.08
129 Ordinary Shares
129
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
851.5
130 Ordinary Shares
130
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
865.83
133 Ordinary Shares
133
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
950.46
146 Ordinary Shares
146
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
AnnexureA
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
953.3
147 Ordinary Shares
147
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
979.99
151 Ordinary Shares
151
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
1,125.37
173 Ordinary Shares
173
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
1,144.00
176 Ordinary Shares
176
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
1,379.06
212 Ordinary Shares
212
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
1,540.50
237 Ordinary Shares
237
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
1,617.26
249 Ordinary Shares
249
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
1,622.24
249 Ordinary Shares
249
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
1,949.48
299 Ordinary Shares
299
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
1,975.56
303 Ordinary Shares
303
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
2,196.40
340 Ordinary Shares
340
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
2,449.44
378 Ordinary Shares
378
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
2,939.97
453 Ordinary Shares
453
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
3,236.02
499 Ordinary Shares
499
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
4,082.00
628 Ordinary Shares
628
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
4,147.20
640 Ordinary Shares
640
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
5,150.80
790 Ordinary Shares
790
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
5,294.24
812 Ordinary Shares
812
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
5,305.40
820 Ordinary Shares
820
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
6,899.28
1,068 Ordinary Shares
1,068
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
7,270.50
1,110 Ordinary Shares
1,110
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
7,414.89
1,139 Ordinary Shares
1,139
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
7,707.75
1,195 Ordinary Shares
1,195
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
9,256.00
1,424 Ordinary Shares
1,424
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
9,735.00
1,500 Ordinary Shares
1,500
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
10,344.39
1,589 Ordinary Shares
1,589
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
12,654.90
1,962 Ordinary Shares
1,962
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
13,127.63
2,029 Ordinary Shares
2,029
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
14,672.00
2,240 Ordinary Shares
2,240
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15,834.00
2,436 Ordinary Shares
2,436
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
15,949.50
2,450 Ordinary Shares
2,450
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
18,535.44
2,856 Ordinary Shares
2,856
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
19,478.88
3,006 Ordinary Shares
3,006
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
20,139.84
3,108 Ordinary Shares
3,108
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
20,173.46
3,118 Ordinary Shares
3,118
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
20,173.46
3,118 Ordinary Shares
3,118
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
22,854.00
3,516 Ordinary Shares
3,516
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
40,088.58
6,158 Ordinary Shares
6,158
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
43,428.21
6,671 Ordinary Shares
6,671
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
43,457.04
6,696 Ordinary Shares
6,696
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
56,336.55
8,601 Ordinary Shares
8,601
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
60,132.87
9,237 Ordinary Shares
9,237
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
60,235.50
9,267 Ordinary Shares
9,267
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
67,746.65
10,343 Ordinary Shares
10,343
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
21/01/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Purchase of securities by
120,471.00
18,534 Ordinary Shares
18,534
Group, Inc.
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
21/01/2022
entity controlled by
73.26
11 Ordinary Shares
11
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
21/01/2022
entity controlled by
106.4
16 Ordinary Shares
16
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
21/01/2022
entity controlled by
436.26
66 Ordinary Shares
66
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
21/01/2022
entity controlled by
464.1
70 Ordinary Shares
70
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
21/01/2022
entity controlled by
506.16
76 Ordinary Shares
76
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
21/01/2022
entity controlled by
545.3
82 Ordinary Shares
82
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Sale of securities by an
21/01/2022
entity controlled by
564.4
85 Ordinary Shares
85
Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley
