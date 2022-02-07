Atlas Arteria : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG 02/07/2022 | 12:18am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form605 Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder only Atlas Arteria, a stapled entity comprising shares in Atlas Arteria Limited (ACN 141 075 201) and securities in To: Company Name/Scheme: Atlas Arteria International Limited (Registration No. 4328) ACN/ARSN: 141 075 201 1. Details of substantial holder Name: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. use The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: The previous notice was given to the company on: The previous notice was dated: The holder became aware on: 2. Changes in relevant interests 02/02/2022 25/01/2022 25/01/2022 04/02/2022 Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: D te of Person whose Consideration given in Class and Person's votes relevant interest Nature of change number of change relation to change affected changed securities affected See annexure A to this otice personal 3. Changes in association The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: For Address Name Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan 5. Signature Dated 7 February 2022 Authorised signatory Page 1 AnnexureA Annexure A This is annexure A of 42 page referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 7 February 2022 For personal use only Authorised signatory Dated 7 February 2022 Consideration Person whose relevant given in relation Class and number of securities Person's votes Date of change interest changed Nature of change to change affected affected Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 189,863.77 29155 Ordinary Shares 29,155 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 57,978.29 8903 Ordinary Shares 8,903 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 342,197.62 52547 Ordinary Shares 52,547 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 23,808.68 3656 Ordinary Shares 3,656 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 41,385.16 6355 Ordinary Shares 6,355 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 174,879.16 26854 Ordinary Shares 26,854 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 39,294.74 6034 Ordinary Shares 6,034 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 1,493,401.83 229323 Ordinary Shares 229,323 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 314,221.13 48251 Ordinary Shares 48,251 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 210,136.31 32268 Ordinary Shares 32,268 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 21,802.91 3348 Ordinary Shares 3,348 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Page 2 For personal use only AnnexureA Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 449,683.41 68970 Ordinary Shares 68,970 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 1,677,072.48 257527 Ordinary Shares 257,527 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 295,609.20 45393 Ordinary Shares 45,393 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 316,010.67 48468 Ordinary Shares 48,468 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 732,260.07 112444 Ordinary Shares 112,444 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial an entity controlled by 42,440.14 6517 Ordinary Shares 6,517 Group, Inc. First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Borrow Returned by an 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial entity controlled by N/A 251,944 Ordinary Shares 251,944 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley - see Annexure B 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 4,643.95 709 Ordinary Shares 709 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Collateral Received by an 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial entity controlled by N/A 7,463 Ordinary Shares 7,463 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley - see Annexure B Borrow Returned by an 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial entity controlled by N/A 654 Ordinary Shares 654 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley - see Annexure B Collateral Returned by an 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial entity controlled by N/A 7,463 Ordinary Shares 7,463 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley - see Annexure B Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 21/01/2022 entity controlled by 554.4 84 Ordinary Shares 84 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 90.93 14 Ordinary Shares 14 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 483.75 75 Ordinary Shares 75 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 660.96 102 Ordinary Shares 102 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 681.45 105 Ordinary Shares 105 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 765.23 118 Ordinary Shares 118 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 841.08 129 Ordinary Shares 129 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 851.5 130 Ordinary Shares 130 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 865.83 133 Ordinary Shares 133 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 950.46 146 Ordinary Shares 146 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Page 3 For personal use only AnnexureA 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 953.3 147 Ordinary Shares 147 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 979.99 151 Ordinary Shares 151 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 1,125.37 173 Ordinary Shares 173 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 1,144.00 176 Ordinary Shares 176 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 1,379.06 212 Ordinary Shares 212 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 1,540.50 237 Ordinary Shares 237 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 1,617.26 249 Ordinary Shares 249 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 1,622.24 249 Ordinary Shares 249 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 1,949.48 299 Ordinary Shares 299 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 1,975.56 303 Ordinary Shares 303 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 2,196.40 340 Ordinary Shares 340 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 2,449.44 378 Ordinary Shares 378 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 2,939.97 453 Ordinary Shares 453 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 3,236.02 499 Ordinary Shares 499 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 4,082.00 628 Ordinary Shares 628 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 4,147.20 640 Ordinary Shares 640 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 5,150.80 790 Ordinary Shares 790 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 5,294.24 812 Ordinary Shares 812 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 5,305.40 820 Ordinary Shares 820 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 6,899.28 1,068 Ordinary Shares 1,068 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 7,270.50 1,110 Ordinary Shares 1,110 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 7,414.89 1,139 Ordinary Shares 1,139 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 7,707.75 1,195 Ordinary Shares 1,195 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 9,256.00 1,424 Ordinary Shares 1,424 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 9,735.00 1,500 Ordinary Shares 1,500 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 10,344.39 1,589 Ordinary Shares 1,589 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Page 4 For personal use only AnnexureA 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 12,654.90 1,962 Ordinary Shares 1,962 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 13,127.63 2,029 Ordinary Shares 2,029 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 14,672.00 2,240 Ordinary Shares 2,240 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15,834.00 2,436 Ordinary Shares 2,436 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 15,949.50 2,450 Ordinary Shares 2,450 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 18,535.44 2,856 Ordinary Shares 2,856 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 19,478.88 3,006 Ordinary Shares 3,006 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 20,139.84 3,108 Ordinary Shares 3,108 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 20,173.46 3,118 Ordinary Shares 3,118 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 20,173.46 3,118 Ordinary Shares 3,118 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 22,854.00 3,516 Ordinary Shares 3,516 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 40,088.58 6,158 Ordinary Shares 6,158 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 43,428.21 6,671 Ordinary Shares 6,671 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 43,457.04 6,696 Ordinary Shares 6,696 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 56,336.55 8,601 Ordinary Shares 8,601 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 60,132.87 9,237 Ordinary Shares 9,237 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 60,235.50 9,267 Ordinary Shares 9,267 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 67,746.65 10,343 Ordinary Shares 10,343 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 21/01/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Purchase of securities by 120,471.00 18,534 Ordinary Shares 18,534 Group, Inc. an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 21/01/2022 entity controlled by 73.26 11 Ordinary Shares 11 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 21/01/2022 entity controlled by 106.4 16 Ordinary Shares 16 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 21/01/2022 entity controlled by 436.26 66 Ordinary Shares 66 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 21/01/2022 entity controlled by 464.1 70 Ordinary Shares 70 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 21/01/2022 entity controlled by 506.16 76 Ordinary Shares 76 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 21/01/2022 entity controlled by 545.3 82 Ordinary Shares 82 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Sale of securities by an 21/01/2022 entity controlled by 564.4 85 Ordinary Shares 85 Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Atlas Arteria Group published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 05:17:12 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED 12:18a ATLAS ARTERIA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG PU 01/27 Morgans rates ALX as Add AQ 01/26 ATLAS ARTERIA : Q4 2021 Traffic and Revenue Update PU 01/26 Atlas Arteria Limited Announces Traffic Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal .. CI 01/26 Atlas Arteria Limited Reports Revenue Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Ye.. CI 01/20 AMP-Nadine Lennie joins PrivateMarketsCo as Chief Financial Officer AQ 01/20 ATLAS ARTERIA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG PU 01/18 ATLAS ARTERIA : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG PU 01/16 Atlas Arteria CFO to Step Down MT 01/16 Atlas Arteria Announces Resignation of Nadine Lennie as Chief Financial Officer CI