Atlas Arteria : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
03/17/2022 | 12:21am EDT
Form 605
Form 605
To: Company Name/Scheme:
ACN/ARSN:
1. Details of substantial holder
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
Atlas Arteria, a stapled entity comprising shares in Atlas Arteria Limited (ACN 141 075 201) and securities in Atlas Arteria International Limited (Registration No. 4328)
141 075 201
Name:
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:
14
March 2022
The previous notice was given to the company on:
8
March 2022
The previous notice was dated:
8
March 2022
The holder became aware on:
16
March 2022
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities
of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Consideration given in
Class and
relevant interest
Nature of change
number of
change
relation to change
changed
securities affected
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Person's votes affected
For personal
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not applicable
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
5. Signature
Dated 17 March 2022
Kenji Takase
Authorised signatory
Annexure A
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 45 pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 17 March 2022
Kenji Takase
Authorised signatory
Dated 17 March 2022
Date of change
04/03/2022
04/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
Person whose relevant
interest changed
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Consideration given in relation to
Class and number of
Person's votes
Nature of change
change
securities affected
affected
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
1,028.80
160
Stapled securities
160
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
37,233.81
5,791
Stapled securities
5,791
First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Ltd
Sale of securities by an
entity controlled by
38.52
6
Stapled securities
6
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
38.64
6
Stapled securities
6
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
50.4
8
Stapled securities
8
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
137.39
22
Stapled securities
22
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
169.29
27
Stapled securities
27
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
416.65
65
Stapled securities
65
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
528.71
83
Stapled securities
83
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
544.43
85
Stapled securities
85
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
558.54
87
Stapled securities
87
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
558.98
87
Stapled securities
87
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
595.2
93
Stapled securities
93
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
628.22
101
Stapled securities
101
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
647.92
101
Stapled securities
101
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
686.16
109
Stapled securities
109
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
727.72
113
Stapled securities
113
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
848.76
132
Stapled securities
132
Morgan Stanley
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
917.28
147
Stapled securities
147
1,051.24
164
Stapled securities
164
1,293.76
208
Stapled securities
208
1,386.00
220
Stapled securities
220
1,390.41
223
Stapled securities
223
1,399.41
219
Stapled securities
219
1,451.25
225
Stapled securities
225
1,451.30
230
Stapled securities
230
1,464.90
228
Stapled securities
228
1,517.34
242
Stapled securities
242
1,534.93
245
Stapled securities
245
1,548.76
248
Stapled securities
248
1,610.11
257
Stapled securities
257
1,633.86
261
Stapled securities
261
1,652.64
264
Stapled securities
264
1,714.37
266
Stapled securities
266
1,737.11
271
Stapled securities
271
1,850.76
291
Stapled securities
291
1,859.72
289
Stapled securities
289
1,876.67
293
Stapled securities
293
1,881.25
301
Stapled securities
301
1,957.76
304
Stapled securities
304
1,997.10
317
Stapled securities
317
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
2,012.74
314
Stapled securities
314
2,142.04
343
Stapled securities
343
2,235.35
349
Stapled securities
349
2,246.45
358
Stapled securities
358
2,545.78
395
Stapled securities
395
2,562.59
411
Stapled securities
411
2,637.61
419
Stapled securities
419
2,758.40
431
Stapled securities
431
2,816.19
439
Stapled securities
439
2,829.52
452
Stapled securities
452
2,851.12
454
Stapled securities
454
2,938.07
458
Stapled securities
458
3,060.24
492
Stapled securities
492
3,082.10
490
Stapled securities
490
3,132.05
489
Stapled securities
489
3,235.97
519
Stapled securities
519
3,281.85
510
Stapled securities
510
3,398.91
534
Stapled securities
534
3,461.45
549
Stapled securities
549
3,498.85
551
Stapled securities
551
3,571.46
566
Stapled securities
566
3,596.23
565
Stapled securities
565
3,672.93
573
Stapled securities
573
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
4/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
Purchase of securities by
an entity controlled by
Morgan Stanley
3,721.73
595
Stapled securities
595
3,834.78
595
Stapled securities
595
3,876.88
602
Stapled securities
602
3,882.90
602
Stapled securities
602
3,946.76
633
Stapled securities
633
4,077.38
655
Stapled securities
655
4,253.54
661
Stapled securities
661
4,272.63
665
Stapled securities
665
4,275.47
667
Stapled securities
667
4,432.77
691
Stapled securities
691
4,558.87
709
Stapled securities
709
4,787.64
744
Stapled securities
744
4,795.74
747
Stapled securities
747
4,816.56
752
Stapled securities
752
4,828.86
772
Stapled securities
772
4,937.50
790
Stapled securities
790
4,943.73
781
Stapled securities
781
5,013.73
799
Stapled securities
799
5,055.40
785
Stapled securities
785
5,078.66
788
Stapled securities
788
5,306.56
824
Stapled securities
824
5,365.17
837
Stapled securities
837
5,452.75
850
Stapled securities
850
