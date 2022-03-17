Atlas Arteria : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG 03/17/2022 | 12:21am EDT Send by mail :

Form 605 only To: Company Name/Scheme: ACN/ARSN: 1. Details of substantial holder Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder Atlas Arteria, a stapled entity comprising shares in Atlas Arteria Limited (ACN 141 075 201) and securities in Atlas Arteria International Limited (Registration No. 4328) 141 075 201 use Name: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 14 March 2022 The previous notice was given to the company on: 8 March 2022 The previous notice was dated: 8 March 2022 The holder became aware on: 16 March 2022 2. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Consideration given in Class and relevant interest Nature of change number of change relation to change changed securities affected this notice 3. Changes in association The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Person's votes affected For personal Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Not applicable 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan 5. Signature Dated 17 March 2022 Kenji Takase Authorised signatory Page 1 only Annexure A Annexure A This is annexure A of 45 pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 17 March 2022 Kenji Takase Authorised signatory Dated 17 March 2022 For personal use Date of change 04/03/2022 04/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 Person whose relevant interest changed Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Consideration given in relation to Class and number of Person's votes Nature of change change securities affected affected Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 1,028.80 160 Stapled securities 160 First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 37,233.81 5,791 Stapled securities 5,791 First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd Sale of securities by an entity controlled by 38.52 6 Stapled securities 6 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 38.64 6 Stapled securities 6 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 50.4 8 Stapled securities 8 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 137.39 22 Stapled securities 22 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 169.29 27 Stapled securities 27 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 416.65 65 Stapled securities 65 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 528.71 83 Stapled securities 83 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 544.43 85 Stapled securities 85 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 558.54 87 Stapled securities 87 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 558.98 87 Stapled securities 87 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 595.2 93 Stapled securities 93 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 628.22 101 Stapled securities 101 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 647.92 101 Stapled securities 101 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 686.16 109 Stapled securities 109 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 727.72 113 Stapled securities 113 Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by 848.76 132 Stapled securities 132 Morgan Stanley Page 2 Annexure A For personal use only 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 917.28 147 Stapled securities 147 1,051.24 164 Stapled securities 164 1,293.76 208 Stapled securities 208 1,386.00 220 Stapled securities 220 1,390.41 223 Stapled securities 223 1,399.41 219 Stapled securities 219 1,451.25 225 Stapled securities 225 1,451.30 230 Stapled securities 230 1,464.90 228 Stapled securities 228 1,517.34 242 Stapled securities 242 1,534.93 245 Stapled securities 245 1,548.76 248 Stapled securities 248 1,610.11 257 Stapled securities 257 1,633.86 261 Stapled securities 261 1,652.64 264 Stapled securities 264 1,714.37 266 Stapled securities 266 1,737.11 271 Stapled securities 271 1,850.76 291 Stapled securities 291 1,859.72 289 Stapled securities 289 1,876.67 293 Stapled securities 293 1,881.25 301 Stapled securities 301 1,957.76 304 Stapled securities 304 1,997.10 317 Stapled securities 317 Page 3 Annexure A For personal use only 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 2,012.74 314 Stapled securities 314 2,142.04 343 Stapled securities 343 2,235.35 349 Stapled securities 349 2,246.45 358 Stapled securities 358 2,545.78 395 Stapled securities 395 2,562.59 411 Stapled securities 411 2,637.61 419 Stapled securities 419 2,758.40 431 Stapled securities 431 2,816.19 439 Stapled securities 439 2,829.52 452 Stapled securities 452 2,851.12 454 Stapled securities 454 2,938.07 458 Stapled securities 458 3,060.24 492 Stapled securities 492 3,082.10 490 Stapled securities 490 3,132.05 489 Stapled securities 489 3,235.97 519 Stapled securities 519 3,281.85 510 Stapled securities 510 3,398.91 534 Stapled securities 534 3,461.45 549 Stapled securities 549 3,498.85 551 Stapled securities 551 3,571.46 566 Stapled securities 566 3,596.23 565 Stapled securities 565 3,672.93 573 Stapled securities 573 Page 4 Annexure A For personal use only 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 4/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 3,721.73 595 Stapled securities 595 3,834.78 595 Stapled securities 595 3,876.88 602 Stapled securities 602 3,882.90 602 Stapled securities 602 3,946.76 633 Stapled securities 633 4,077.38 655 Stapled securities 655 4,253.54 661 Stapled securities 661 4,272.63 665 Stapled securities 665 4,275.47 667 Stapled securities 667 4,432.77 691 Stapled securities 691 4,558.87 709 Stapled securities 709 4,787.64 744 Stapled securities 744 4,795.74 747 Stapled securities 747 4,816.56 752 Stapled securities 752 4,828.86 772 Stapled securities 772 4,937.50 790 Stapled securities 790 4,943.73 781 Stapled securities 781 5,013.73 799 Stapled securities 799 5,055.40 785 Stapled securities 785 5,078.66 788 Stapled securities 788 5,306.56 824 Stapled securities 824 5,365.17 837 Stapled securities 837 5,452.75 850 Stapled securities 850 Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. 