  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Atlas Arteria Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALX   AU0000013559

ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED

(ALX)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/17 12:40:24 am EDT
6.87 AUD   +1.48%
12:21aATLAS ARTERIA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
02/24Morgans rates ALX as Add
AQ
02/24Atlas Arteria Swings to 2021 Profit on Higher Shares of Associates' Net Profit
MT
Atlas Arteria : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG

03/17/2022 | 12:21am EDT
Form 605

Form 605

only

To: Company Name/Scheme:

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

Atlas Arteria, a stapled entity comprising shares in Atlas Arteria Limited (ACN 141 075 201) and securities in Atlas Arteria International Limited (Registration No. 4328)

141 075 201

use

Name:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on:

14

March 2022

The previous notice was given to the company on:

8

March 2022

The previous notice was dated:

8

March 2022

The holder became aware on:

16

March 2022

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities

of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Consideration given in

Class and

relevant interest

Nature of change

number of

change

relation to change

changed

securities affected

this notice

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Person's votes affected

For personal

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not applicable

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

5. Signature

Dated 17 March 2022

Kenji Takase

Authorised signatory

Page 1

only

Annexure A

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 45 pages referred to in Form 605, Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder dated 17 March 2022

Kenji Takase

Authorised signatory

Dated 17 March 2022

For personal use

Date of change

04/03/2022

04/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

Person whose relevant

interest changed

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Consideration given in relation to

Class and number of

Person's votes

Nature of change

change

securities affected

affected

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

1,028.80

160

Stapled securities

160

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

37,233.81

5,791

Stapled securities

5,791

First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Ltd

Sale of securities by an

entity controlled by

38.52

6

Stapled securities

6

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

38.64

6

Stapled securities

6

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

50.4

8

Stapled securities

8

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

137.39

22

Stapled securities

22

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

169.29

27

Stapled securities

27

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

416.65

65

Stapled securities

65

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

528.71

83

Stapled securities

83

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

544.43

85

Stapled securities

85

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

558.54

87

Stapled securities

87

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

558.98

87

Stapled securities

87

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

595.2

93

Stapled securities

93

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

628.22

101

Stapled securities

101

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

647.92

101

Stapled securities

101

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

686.16

109

Stapled securities

109

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

727.72

113

Stapled securities

113

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

848.76

132

Stapled securities

132

Morgan Stanley

Page 2

Annexure A

For personal use only

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

917.28

147

Stapled securities

147

1,051.24

164

Stapled securities

164

1,293.76

208

Stapled securities

208

1,386.00

220

Stapled securities

220

1,390.41

223

Stapled securities

223

1,399.41

219

Stapled securities

219

1,451.25

225

Stapled securities

225

1,451.30

230

Stapled securities

230

1,464.90

228

Stapled securities

228

1,517.34

242

Stapled securities

242

1,534.93

245

Stapled securities

245

1,548.76

248

Stapled securities

248

1,610.11

257

Stapled securities

257

1,633.86

261

Stapled securities

261

1,652.64

264

Stapled securities

264

1,714.37

266

Stapled securities

266

1,737.11

271

Stapled securities

271

1,850.76

291

Stapled securities

291

1,859.72

289

Stapled securities

289

1,876.67

293

Stapled securities

293

1,881.25

301

Stapled securities

301

1,957.76

304

Stapled securities

304

1,997.10

317

Stapled securities

317

Page 3

Annexure A

For personal use only

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

2,012.74

314

Stapled securities

314

2,142.04

343

Stapled securities

343

2,235.35

349

Stapled securities

349

2,246.45

358

Stapled securities

358

2,545.78

395

Stapled securities

395

2,562.59

411

Stapled securities

411

2,637.61

419

Stapled securities

419

2,758.40

431

Stapled securities

431

2,816.19

439

Stapled securities

439

2,829.52

452

Stapled securities

452

2,851.12

454

Stapled securities

454

2,938.07

458

Stapled securities

458

3,060.24

492

Stapled securities

492

3,082.10

490

Stapled securities

490

3,132.05

489

Stapled securities

489

3,235.97

519

Stapled securities

519

3,281.85

510

Stapled securities

510

3,398.91

534

Stapled securities

534

3,461.45

549

Stapled securities

549

3,498.85

551

Stapled securities

551

3,571.46

566

Stapled securities

566

3,596.23

565

Stapled securities

565

3,672.93

573

Stapled securities

573

Page 4

Annexure A

For personal use only

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

4/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

Purchase of securities by

an entity controlled by

Morgan Stanley

3,721.73

595

Stapled securities

595

3,834.78

595

Stapled securities

595

3,876.88

602

Stapled securities

602

3,882.90

602

Stapled securities

602

3,946.76

633

Stapled securities

633

4,077.38

655

Stapled securities

655

4,253.54

661

Stapled securities

661

4,272.63

665

Stapled securities

665

4,275.47

667

Stapled securities

667

4,432.77

691

Stapled securities

691

4,558.87

709

Stapled securities

709

4,787.64

744

Stapled securities

744

4,795.74

747

Stapled securities

747

4,816.56

752

Stapled securities

752

4,828.86

772

Stapled securities

772

4,937.50

790

Stapled securities

790

4,943.73

781

Stapled securities

781

5,013.73

799

Stapled securities

799

5,055.40

785

Stapled securities

785

5,078.66

788

Stapled securities

788

5,306.56

824

Stapled securities

824

5,365.17

837

Stapled securities

837

5,452.75

850

Stapled securities

850

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlas Arteria Group published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 04:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
