    ATBA   PK0011701015

ATLAS BATTERY LIMITED

(ATBA)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
206.06 PKR   -0.74%
04:10aATLAS BATTERY : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PU
04/27ATLAS BATTERY : Financial results for the period ended march 31, 2022
PU
2021Atlas Battery Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Atlas Battery : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022

09/08/2022 | 04:10am EDT
Perfect For

Every Condition

Annual Report 2022

ABOUT THE COVER

AGS provides robust, reliable and resilient performance for diverse terrains in the most extreme weather conditions.

TABLE OF

CONTENTS

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Operating Structure, Ownership and Relationship with Group Companies

04

Group Shareholding

05

Vision, Mission and Core Values

06

Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) Policy, and ISO Integrated

08

Management System

Principle Business Activities, International Certiﬁcations and Brands

09

Geographical Presence

10

Organization Chart

11

Company Information

12

Strategic Objectives

14

Business Model

16

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

Notice of Annual General Meeting

20

Information for Shareholders

24

Market Capitalization, Share Price and Volume Data

26

Statement of Value Addition

27

Pattern of Shareholding

28

Board of Directors

30

Journey of Success

32

Major Events during the Year

34

Media Gallery

35

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Key Financial & Non-Financial Performance Measures

38

Financial Highlights

39

Analysis of Financial Statements

40

Direct Cash Flow Statement

47

Liquidity Management and Cash Flow Strategy

48

Financial Ratios

49

Forward Looking Statement

52

Segmental Review of Business and Seasonality of Business

53

Share Price Sensitivity Analysis

54

DuPont Analysis

56

Quarterly Performance Analysis

57

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Chairman's Review

60

Directors' Report

63

Directors' Report (Urdu)

72

Chairman's Review (Urdu)

75

Code of Conduct

76

CEO's Message on Sustainability

79

Sustainability

80

Corporate Governance

94

Factors Effecting External Environment (Risk and Opportunity Report)

105

Environmental Analysis - PESTEL

109

SWOT Analysis

110

Competitive Landscape and Marketing Positioning & Legislative and Regulatory

111

Environment & Political Environment

Report of the Audit Committee

112

Statement of Compliance with Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

114

Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members on the Statement of Compliance with

Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

117

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Independent Auditors' Report to the Members on the Audit of the Financial Statements

120

Statement of Financial Position

124

Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

126

Statement of Changes in Equity

127

Statement of Cash Flows

128

Notes to the Financial Statements

130

OTHER INFORMATION

Glossary of Terms

166

Atlas Group Companies

167

Product Types and their Application

168

Our Valued OEM customers

170

Dividend Mandate Form

171

Proxy Form

173

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlas Battery Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 08:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
