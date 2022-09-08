Atlas Battery : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
ABOUT THE COVER
AGS provides robust, reliable and resilient performance for diverse terrains in the most extreme weather conditions.
TABLE OF
CONTENTS
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Operating Structure, Ownership and Relationship with Group Companies
04
Group Shareholding
05
Vision, Mission and Core Values
06
Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) Policy, and ISO Integrated
08
Management System
Principle Business Activities, International Certiﬁcations and Brands
09
Geographical Presence
10
Organization Chart
11
Company Information
12
Strategic Objectives
14
Business Model
16
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
Notice of Annual General Meeting
20
Information for Shareholders
24
Market Capitalization, Share Price and Volume Data
26
Statement of Value Addition
27
Pattern of Shareholding
28
Board of Directors
30
Journey of Success
32
Major Events during the Year
34
Media Gallery
35
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Key Financial & Non-Financial Performance Measures
38
Financial Highlights
39
Analysis of Financial Statements
40
Direct Cash Flow Statement
47
Liquidity Management and Cash Flow Strategy
48
Financial Ratios
49
Forward Looking Statement
52
Segmental Review of Business and Seasonality of Business
53
Share Price Sensitivity Analysis
54
DuPont Analysis
56
Quarterly Performance Analysis
57
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Chairman's Review
60
Directors' Report
63
Directors' Report (Urdu)
72
Chairman's Review (Urdu)
75
Code of Conduct
76
CEO's Message on Sustainability
79
Sustainability
80
Corporate Governance
94
Factors Effecting External Environment (Risk and Opportunity Report)
105
Environmental Analysis - PESTEL
109
SWOT Analysis
110
Competitive Landscape and Marketing Positioning & Legislative and Regulatory
111
Environment & Political Environment
Report of the Audit Committee
112
Statement of Compliance with Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019
114
Independent Auditor's Review Report to the Members on the Statement of Compliance with
Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019
117
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Independent Auditors' Report to the Members on the Audit of the Financial Statements
120
Statement of Financial Position
124
Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
126
Statement of Changes in Equity
127
Statement of Cash Flows
128
Notes to the Financial Statements
130
OTHER INFORMATION
Glossary of Terms
166
Atlas Group Companies
167
Product Types and their Application
168
Our Valued OEM customers
170
Dividend Mandate Form
171
Proxy Form
173
Sales 2021
19 955 M
91,0 M
91,0 M
Net income 2021
896 M
4,08 M
4,08 M
Net Debt 2021
1 968 M
8,97 M
8,97 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,59x
Yield 2021
4,43%
Capitalization
5 772 M
26,3 M
26,3 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,41x
EV / Sales 2021
0,48x
Nbr of Employees
337
Free-Float
21,2%
