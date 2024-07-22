Atlas Copco AB is one of the world's leading industrial groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - air and gas compressors and electrical generators (68.1%). The group also sells compressed air treatment equipment (filters, dryers, coolers, air tanks); - industrial machine tools (16.4%): grinders, punches, impact tools, drills, threaders, pneumatic assembly tools, power drivers, etc.; - construction, drilling, and demolition equipment (15.5%): pneumatic and hydraulic rock breakers, drill hammers, drilling motors, mine carts, upward boring machines, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.3%), Europe (26.8%), Asia and Oceania (36.5%), North America (26.7%), Africa and Middle East (4.7%) and South America (4%).

Related indices STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)