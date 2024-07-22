Stock ATCO A ATLAS COPCO AB
Atlas Copco AB

ATCO A

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
 12:00:00 2024-07-19 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
183 SEK -0.73% -8.98% +5.42%
08:14am ATLAS COPCO : A resumption of growth is needed for the share price to perform Alphavalue
Jul. 18 Global markets live: ASML, Warner Bros, Beyond Meat, Meta, Alphabet... Our Logo
Latest news about Atlas Copco AB

ATLAS COPCO : A resumption of growth is needed for the share price to perform Alphavalue
Global markets live: ASML, Warner Bros, Beyond Meat, Meta, Alphabet... Our Logo
Transcript : Atlas Copco AB, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 18, 2024
Atlas Copco Logs Higher H1 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
Atlas Copco's Q2 adjusted operating profit lags expectations RE
Atlas Copco AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 CI
Sweden's Atlas Copco to Buy Italian Filter Distributor Easy Filtration MT
Atlas Copco AB (OM:ATCO A) agreed to acquire Easy Filtration S.r.l. CI
Sweden's Atlas Copco to Buy China-based Anhui NOY Technologies MT
Atlas Copco AB (OM:ATCO A) agreed to acquire Anhui NOY Technologies Co. Ltd. CI
Atlas Copco Buys Czech Engineering Company Mont-Tech MT
The unfortunate saga of warehousing automation Alphavalue
Atlas Copco Acquires Ecuador's Emcovele MT
Atlas Copco AB (OM:ATCO A) acquired AB Swed-Weld Fides. CI
Atlas Copco AB (OM:ATCO A) acquired Emcovele S.A. CI
Bonava AB Appoints Jon Johnsson as Member of the Executive Management Group, Effective Not Later Than 2 January 2025 CI
Atlas Copco Buys Compressed Air Systems Company AE Industrial MT
Atlas Copco AB (OM:ATCO A) acquired AE Industrial Ltd. CI
Atlas Copco Buys Italy’s Baraghini Compressori MT
Atlas Copco AB (OM:ATCO A) acquired Baraghini Compressori S.R.L. CI
Q1 2024 : Some misses, some beats, a few surprises and broadly lofty valuations Alphavalue
Atlas Copco to Seek Acquisitions CI
Transcript : Atlas Copco AB - Analyst/Investor Day
Atlas Copco Closes Purchase of Montajes Electromecánicos e Ingeniería MT
Atlas Copco AB (OM : ATCO A) completed the acquisition of the vacuum related assets and the brand from Montajes Electromecánicos e Ingeniería SA de CV. CI

Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB is one of the world's leading industrial groups. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - air and gas compressors and electrical generators (68.1%). The group also sells compressed air treatment equipment (filters, dryers, coolers, air tanks); - industrial machine tools (16.4%): grinders, punches, impact tools, drills, threaders, pneumatic assembly tools, power drivers, etc.; - construction, drilling, and demolition equipment (15.5%): pneumatic and hydraulic rock breakers, drill hammers, drilling motors, mine carts, upward boring machines, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Sweden (1.3%), Europe (26.8%), Asia and Oceania (36.5%), North America (26.7%), Africa and Middle East (4.7%) and South America (4%).
Calendar
2024-10-17 - Final dividend
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
183 SEK
Average target price
191.7 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+4.76%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

1st Jan change Capi.
ATLAS COPCO AB Stock Atlas Copco AB
+5.42% 80.08B
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION Stock Parker-Hannifin Corporation
+18.22% 70.01B
INGERSOLL RAND INC. Stock Ingersoll Rand Inc.
+25.24% 39.08B
XYLEM INC. Stock Xylem Inc.
+20.23% 33.33B
FORTIVE CORPORATION Stock Fortive Corporation
+2.66% 26.61B
FANUC CORPORATION Stock Fanuc Corporation
+4.65% 26.37B
DOVER CORPORATION Stock Dover Corporation
+19.43% 25.25B
SANDVIK AB Stock Sandvik AB
-2.11% 25.06B
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Stock Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
+5.05% 22.73B
ALFA LAVAL AB Stock Alfa Laval AB
+14.53% 17.87B
