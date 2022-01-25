Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Atlas Copco AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATCO A   SE0011166610

ATLAS COPCO AB

(ATCO A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/25 07:02:41 am
530.8 SEK   -2.39%
06:41aAtlas Copco core profit lags forecast
RE
06:40aAtlas Copco Boosts Shareholder Payout Despite 4Q Profit Miss
DJ
06:25aAtlas Copco's FY21 Profit Jumps 23% On Record Revenue, Orders
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlas Copco Boosts Shareholder Payout Despite 4Q Profit Miss

01/25/2022 | 06:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish industrial tool maker Atlas Copco AB on Tuesday posted a smaller-than-expected a rise in fourth-quarter net profit but proposed a higher dividend as well as an extra shareholder payout via a share redemption.

The company said net profit increased to 4.89 billion Swedish kronor ($528.6 million) in the quarter from SEK4.2 billion, as revenue rose 15% to SEK29.53 billion.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected net profit of SEK5.0 billion on revenue of SEK29.8 billion.

Atlas Copco said it received orders worth SEK33.53 billion in the quarter, up 30% on the year and beating a FactSet analysts' forecast of SEK32.32 billion.

In addition to an ordinary dividend for 2021 of SEK7.60 a share from SEK7.30 the previous year, an extra distribution of SEK8.00 a share is being proposed through a mandatory redemption of shares, it said.

Every share is split into one ordinary share and one redemption share and the redemption share is automatically redeemed at SEK8.00 a share, it added.

The company is also proposing a 4:1 share split of its ordinary shares.

Atlas Copco said it expects the near-term customer business activity level to remain at the current high level.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 0640ET

All news about ATLAS COPCO AB
06:41aAtlas Copco core profit lags forecast
RE
06:40aAtlas Copco Boosts Shareholder Payout Despite 4Q Profit Miss
DJ
06:25aAtlas Copco's FY21 Profit Jumps 23% On Record Revenue, Orders
MT
06:03aContinued high demand, record revenues and operating profit
AQ
06:01aInterim report on Q4 and full-year summary 2021
AQ
01/24Atlas Copco has acquired a leading provider of vacuum pumps in India
AQ
01/24Atlas Copco Buys German Manufacturer of Camera-Based Tracking Systems
DJ
01/24Sweden's Atlas Copco Buys German Tracking Systems Group Soft2tec
MT
01/24Atlas Copco has acquired German company specialized in tracking systems
AQ
01/21Atlas Copco Closes Purchase of Indian Vaccum Pump Maker HHV
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLAS COPCO AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 111 B 11 945 M 11 945 M
Net income 2021 18 273 M 1 969 M 1 969 M
Net Debt 2021 7 037 M 758 M 758 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 634 B 68 154 M 68 308 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 42 066
Free-Float -
Chart ATLAS COPCO AB
Duration : Period :
Atlas Copco AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS COPCO AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 543,80 SEK
Average target price 579,63 SEK
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mats Rahmström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Kinnart Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hans Torgny Stråberg Chairman
Johan Patrik Lennart Forssell Independent Director
Peter Åke Wallenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS COPCO AB-13.10%68 154
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-1.24%40 376
FANUC CORPORATION-5.09%38 975
SANDVIK AB-6.45%31 863
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.30%31 340
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-5.30%29 123