STOCKHOLM--Atlas Copco said Monday that it has agreed to acquire Australian dewatering pump manufacturer Sykes Group from Seven Group Holdings.

Sykes is headquartered in Newcastle, New South Wales, and has 123 employees globally with annual revenue of around 65 million Australian dollars ($41.6 million). It serves the mining and wastewater industries.

The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

