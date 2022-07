By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish industrial tool maker Atlas Copco AB said Wednesday that it has acquired Glaston Compressor Services Ltd., a provider and distributor of compressed air systems.

Privately-owned Glaston has 26 employees and is based in Lancashire, U.K.

The purchase price wasn't disclosed.

