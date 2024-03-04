March 04, 2024 at 03:34 am EST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Atlas Copco acquired the operating assets of compressor distributors Druckluft-Technik-Nord in Germany and U.S.-based Pacific Air Compressors.

The Swedish industrial tool maker said Monday that Druckluft-Technik-Nord has 18 employees and offers sales and service of compressed air technology.

Pacific Air Compressors has 15 employees and distributes compressors, associated spares and accessories.

The purchase price of the two businesses wasn't disclosed.

