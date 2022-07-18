Log in
    ATCO A   SE0017486889

ATLAS COPCO AB

(ATCO A)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:11 2022-07-18 am EDT
102.06 SEK   +1.41%
Atlas Copco Buys US-Based Ceres Technologies

07/18/2022 | 05:59am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish industrial tool maker Atlas Copco AB said Monday that it has completed the acquisition of Ceres Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of gas and vapor delivery equipment for the semiconductor industry.

The acquisition includes the assets of two affiliates, North Park Metalworkers Inc. and Peak Precision Technologies Inc., Atlas Copco said.

Together, the acquired companies have around 185 employees.

Ceres had revenue of around $41 million in 2021.

The purchase price wasn't disclosed.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLAS COPCO AB 1.27% 101.9 Delayed Quote.-35.67%
CERES INC. -1.17% 1180 Delayed Quote.-51.72%
Income Statement Evolution
