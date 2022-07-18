Atlas Copco Buys US-Based Ceres Technologies

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish industrial tool maker Atlas Copco AB said Monday that it has completed the acquisition of Ceres Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of gas and vapor delivery equipment for the semiconductor industry.

The acquisition includes the assets of two affiliates, North Park Metalworkers Inc. and Peak Precision Technologies Inc., Atlas Copco said.

Together, the acquired companies have around 185 employees.

Ceres had revenue of around $41 million in 2021.

The purchase price wasn't disclosed.

