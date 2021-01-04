Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Atlas Copco AB    ATCO A   SE0011166610

ATLAS COPCO AB

(ATCO A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/04 03:12:42 am
425.25 SEK   +0.99%
03:09aATLAS COPCO : Buys US-Based Purification Solutions LLC
DJ
02:53aAtlas Copco Buys US-based Purification Solutions
MT
02:31aATLAS COPCO : has acquired air treatment and nitrogen generator manufacturer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Atlas Copco : Buys US-Based Purification Solutions LLC

01/04/2021 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish industrial tool maker Atlas Copco AB said Monday that it has acquired the operating business of compressed-air and gas company Purification Solutions LLC and certain other affiliates.

Purification Solutions LLC, operating under the brand name Nano Purification Solutions, is a privately owned U.S.-based company that reported revenue of $26 million for 2019.

The company focuses on the design, production and sale of air treatment and on-site nitrogen-generation equipment. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company has 60 employees operating in Europe and the U.S.

Atlas Copco said the purchase price is not material relative to its market capitalization, and wasn't disclosed.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-21 0308ET

All news about ATLAS COPCO AB
03:09aATLAS COPCO : Buys US-Based Purification Solutions LLC
DJ
02:53aAtlas Copco Buys US-based Purification Solutions
MT
02:31aATLAS COPCO : has acquired air treatment and nitrogen generator manufacturer
AQ
2020ATLAS COPCO : Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in Atlas Copco
PU
2020Atlas Copco Wraps Up $61 Million Purchase of US-based Perceptron
MT
2020ATLAS COPCO : completes acquisition of Perceptron, a US company specialized in a..
AQ
2020Perceptron Shareholders Approve Merger With Atlas Copco
MT
2020ATLAS COPCO : Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in Atlas Copco AB
AQ
2020ATLAS COPCO AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020ATLAS COPCO : Report from Extraordinary General Meeting in Atlas Copco AB
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 99 814 M 12 173 M 12 173 M
Net income 2020 14 483 M 1 766 M 1 766 M
Net Debt 2020 15 037 M 1 834 M 1 834 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 491 B 59 749 M 59 932 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,07x
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 39 759
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart ATLAS COPCO AB
Duration : Period :
Atlas Copco AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS COPCO AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 398,26 SEK
Last Close Price 421,10 SEK
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mats Rahmström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans Torgny Stråberg Chairman
Hans-Ola Meyer Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Controlling & Finance
Johan Patrik Lennart Forssell Independent Director
Mikael Bergstedt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ATLAS COPCO AB0.00%59 749
FANUC CORPORATION0.00%47 136
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.00%35 086
SANDVIK AB0.00%30 701
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.0.00%28 609
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED74.04%26 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ