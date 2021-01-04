Atlas Copco : Buys US-Based Purification Solutions LLC

By Dominic Chopping



STOCKHOLM--Swedish industrial tool maker Atlas Copco AB said Monday that it has acquired the operating business of compressed-air and gas company Purification Solutions LLC and certain other affiliates.

Purification Solutions LLC, operating under the brand name Nano Purification Solutions, is a privately owned U.S.-based company that reported revenue of $26 million for 2019.

The company focuses on the design, production and sale of air treatment and on-site nitrogen-generation equipment. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company has 60 employees operating in Europe and the U.S.

Atlas Copco said the purchase price is not material relative to its market capitalization, and wasn't disclosed.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-21 0308ET