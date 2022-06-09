Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Atlas Copco AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATCO A   SE0017486889

ATLAS COPCO AB

(ATCO A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:33 2022-06-09 am EDT
111.46 SEK   -1.52%
05:13aAtlas Copco Buys US Vacuum Pump Manufacturer
DJ
02:31aAtlas Copco to acquire a leading US manufacturer of mobile vacuum pumps and packages
AQ
06/08Atlas Copco Buys British Distributor of Air Compressors
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlas Copco Buys US Vacuum Pump Manufacturer

06/09/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


STOCKHOLM--Swedish industrial tool maker Atlas Copco AB said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire National Vacuum Equipment Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of industrial vacuum pumps and packages for use on tanker trucks.

National Vacuum Equipment is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, and has around 100 employees.

The purchase price wasn't disclosed.

The company said the acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 0512ET

All news about ATLAS COPCO AB
05:13aAtlas Copco Buys US Vacuum Pump Manufacturer
DJ
02:31aAtlas Copco to acquire a leading US manufacturer of mobile vacuum pumps and packages
AQ
06/08Atlas Copco Buys British Distributor of Air Compressors
DJ
06/08Atlas Copco Buys Britain's Associated Compressor Engineers
MT
06/08Atlas Copco has acquired a compressed air distributor and service provider in Stockport..
AQ
06/02Atlas Copco Buys Turkish Vacuum Distributor Tekser Endüstriyel Cihazlar
MT
06/02Atlas Copco has acquired a Turkish vacuum distributor and service provider
AQ
06/02ATLAS COPCO AB (OM : ATCO A) acquired Tekser Endüstriyel Cihazlar Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
CI
06/01Atlas Copco Buys British Distributor of Industrial Air Compressors
DJ
06/01Atlas Copco has acquired a British compressed air distributor and service provider in B..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLAS COPCO AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 131 B 13 395 M 13 395 M
Net income 2022 21 895 M 2 238 M 2 238 M
Net Debt 2022 8 975 M 917 M 917 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 530 B 54 141 M 54 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 43 989
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart ATLAS COPCO AB
Duration : Period :
Atlas Copco AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS COPCO AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 113,18 SEK
Average target price 134,66 SEK
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mats Rahmström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Kinnart Controller-Antwerp Airpower
Hans Torgny Stråberg Chairman
Johan Patrik Lennart Forssell Independent Director
Peter Åke Wallenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.66%54 141
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-11.03%36 332
FANUC CORPORATION-9.13%31 744
SANDVIK AB-18.92%26 260
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-35.12%23 542
FORTIVE CORPORATION-17.46%22 571