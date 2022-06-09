Atlas Copco Buys US Vacuum Pump Manufacturer

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish industrial tool maker Atlas Copco AB said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire National Vacuum Equipment Inc., a U.S. manufacturer of industrial vacuum pumps and packages for use on tanker trucks.

National Vacuum Equipment is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, and has around 100 employees.

The purchase price wasn't disclosed.

The company said the acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter.

