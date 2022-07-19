Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Atlas Copco AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATCO A   SE0017486889

ATLAS COPCO AB

(ATCO A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:36 2022-07-19 am EDT
101.51 SEK   -0.32%
06:31aAtlas Copco Reports 25% Jump In H1 Profit, Sees Lower Near-term Demand
MT
06:24aATLAS COPCO : Quarterly results presentation Q2 2022
PU
06:24aATLAS COPCO : Presentation kv 2 Results 2022 Engelska
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Atlas Copco : Presentation kv 2 Results 2022 Engelska

07/19/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 results 2022

July 19, 2022

Q2 in brief

  • Strong order intake with solid growth in all business areas
    • Double-digitgrowth in all regions
  • Sequentially, slight organic order decrease
    • Compressor and Industrial Technique up
    • Vacuum and Power Technique down
  • Record revenues despite continued supply chain constraints
  • Solid operating profit:
    • Margin supported by currency but negatively affected by supply chain disruptions, COVID-19, and investments in market presence and R&D
  • Five acquisitions completed

2

Atlas Copco - Q2 results 2022

Q2 financials

  • Orders received reached MSEK 41 010 (32 529), organic growth of 13%
  • Revenues were MSEK 33 111 (27 534), organic growth of 8%
  • Operating profit was MSEK 7 279 (5 924), margin at 22.0% (21.5)
    ‒ Adjusted operating profit at MSEK 7 042 (6 026), margin of 21.3% (21.9)
  • Profit for the period was MSEK 5 678 (4 571)
  • Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.17 (0.94, adjusted for share split)
  • Operating cash flow at MSEK 3 064 (3 743)
  • Return on capital employed was 28% (26)

50 000

50%

45 000

45%

40 000

40%

35 000

35%

30 000

30%

25 000

25%

20 000

20%

15 000

15%

10 000

10%

5 000

5%

0

0%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022 2022

Orders received, MSEK

Revenues, MSEK

Operating margin, %

Adjusted operating margin, %

3

Atlas Copco - Q2 results 2022

Orders received - local currency

100 +19 +14

27

+21

+16

26

+25

+13

39

+13

+13

4

+16

+15

4

+24

+27

June 30, 2022

Share of orders received,

Year-to-date vs.

Last3 months vs.

year-to-date, %

previous year, %

previous year, %

4

Atlas Copco - Q2 results 2022

Order growth per quarter

Organic growth, %

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

-10

-20

12 Q1* 12 Q2* 12 Q3* 12 Q4* 13 Q1* 13 Q2* 13 Q3* 13 Q4* 14 Q1* 14 Q2* 14 Q3* 14 Q4* 15 Q1* 15 Q2* 15 Q3* 15 Q4* 16 Q1* 16 Q2* 16 Q3* 16 Q4* 17 Q1* 17 Q2* 17 Q3* 17 Q4* 18 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 19 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 20 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 21 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 22 Q1 22 Q2

*2012-2017 excluding Mining and Rock Excavation Technique business area (now part of Epiroc AB).

5

Atlas Copco - Q2 results 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Atlas Copco AB published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 10:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ATLAS COPCO AB
06:31aAtlas Copco Reports 25% Jump In H1 Profit, Sees Lower Near-term Demand
MT
06:24aATLAS COPCO : Quarterly results presentation Q2 2022
PU
06:24aATLAS COPCO : Presentation kv 2 Results 2022 Engelska
PU
06:03aStrong order intake and record revenues
AQ
06:01aSecond-quarter report 2022
AQ
07/18Atlas Copco Buys US-Based Ceres Technologies
DJ
07/18Sweden's Atlas Copco Closes Purchase of US-based Gas Delivery Equipment Maker
MT
07/18Atlas Copco completes acquisition of manufacturer of process equipment for the semicond..
AQ
07/18ATLAS COPCO AB (OM : ATCO A) completed the acquisition of the Assets of Ceres Technologies..
CI
07/13Pennine Pneumatic Services (PPS) receives Atlas Copco Compressors Distributor of the Ye..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ATLAS COPCO AB
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 130 B 12 613 M 12 613 M
Net income 2022 21 745 M 2 102 M 2 102 M
Net Debt 2022 6 550 M 633 M 633 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 480 B 46 373 M 46 373 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 43 989
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart ATLAS COPCO AB
Duration : Period :
Atlas Copco AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ATLAS COPCO AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 101,84 SEK
Average target price 125,67 SEK
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mats Rahmström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Kinnart Controller-Antwerp Airpower
Hans Torgny Stråberg Chairman
Johan Patrik Lennart Forssell Independent Director
Peter Åke Wallenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ATLAS COPCO AB-34.91%46 373
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.93%31 805
FANUC CORPORATION-13.54%29 186
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-43.49%20 497
SANDVIK AB-34.07%20 194
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.86%19 453