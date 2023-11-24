By Joe Hoppe

Atlas Copco said President and Chief Executive Officer Mats Rahmstrom will step down and leave the company at the end of April.

The Swedish industrial-tool maker said it will start the recruitment process for a successor, with Rahmstrom remaining fully committed to the role until April 30.

"The company is well positioned to continue to create value for shareholders as well as customers, and I have very much appreciated working with [Rahmstrom]," said Chairman Hans Straberg.

