By Joe Hoppe
Atlas Copco said President and Chief Executive Officer Mats Rahmstrom will step down and leave the company at the end of April.
The Swedish industrial-tool maker said it will start the recruitment process for a successor, with Rahmstrom remaining fully committed to the role until April 30.
"The company is well positioned to continue to create value for shareholders as well as customers, and I have very much appreciated working with [Rahmstrom]," said Chairman Hans Straberg.
Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-24-23 0305ET